This TikTok-approved skincare brand sells one product every 5 seconds

TikTok is fast becoming one of the best places to discover beauty products, and British vegan skincare brand LoveMeMeMe is the latest to take the social media platform by storm.

From the cruelty-free, CBD-infused formulas to the millennial-pink packaging, the brand offers affordable skincare staples ranging from moisturiser and night cream to face masks and body butter, with everything priced under £20.

Gen Z have embraced the brand’s self-care ethos that ‘me time is the best time’, as well as its use of CBD across a number of products to add hydration and boost moisture levels in skin and hair. Products include only natural fragrance, and the packaging is widely recyclable – just what we like to hear.

On Cloud 9 Hydrating Face Mask, £12, LoveMeMeMe

LoveMeMeMe favourites to look out for include the On Cloud 9 Hydrating Face Mask, £12, which combines nourishing almond oil with vitamins A, C and E to bolster and brighten the complexion.

Screen Time SPF25 Daily Moisturiser, £16, LoveMeMeMe

We also rate the Screen Time SPF25 Daily Moisturiser, £16, a lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing cream that acts as a great primer for makeup.

No Filter 0.3% Retinol Moisturiser, £18.50, LoveMeMeMe

No Filter 0.3% Retinol Moisturiser, £18.50, pairs a low-strength retinol with CBD and vitamin C to even skin tone and texture, fight fine lines and tackle dark spots. The formula also contains citric acid to help exfoliate the skin’s surface and give you an enviable glow come sunrise.

Strawberry Lip Service Lip Balm, £8, LoveMeMeMe

We’re also swiping on the Strawberry Lip Service Lip Balm, £8 (also available in peach or peppermint) for a nourished and plump-looking pout with a subtle pink sheen, and introducing the Duvet Days Rejuvenating Body Butter, £12, to our post-shower routine.

Duvet Days Rejuvenating Body Butter, £12, LoveMeMeMe

With a blend of moreish acai berry, shea butter and calming CBD, this hero tub will take your winter-ravaged skin from dry and parched to soft and smooth, also calming irritation and softening the skin in the process.

With the retinol and daily moisturiser selling out online once already, why not schedule your own self-care day and try some of the LoveMeMeMe range with an exclusive discount?

