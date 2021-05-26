8 moisturisers under £25 that have the best reviews for combatting dry skin

With fluctuating temperatures and lots of working from home, many of us are looking for help to heal and soothe all kinds of skin concerns. Here at HELLO!, we have rounded up the best moisturisers for those who have extra dry skin - and products that are on a budget! These light and creamy moisturisers definitely deliver nourishing hydration and relief to even the most delicate and sensitive skin.

Best moisturisers for dry skin

You can't go wrong with Palmer's cocoa butter. Clinically proven to improve dry skin after just one use, this rich and creamy lotion is an everyday essential for those who experience regular bouts of dry skin. One review said: "This stuff is incredible for dry lips, feet and hands too! So happy I tried and it's so affordable. 10/10 would definitely recommend!"

Palmer's Cocoa Butter, £2.99, LloydsPharmacy

This is a TikTok phenomenon - thanks to its non-greasy formula, CeraVe Moisturising Lotion has the same hydrating benefits as their Moisturising Cream. It contains essential ceramides to help protect the skin's natural barrier and MVE technology to provide instant and long lasting hydration. The Hyaluronic Acid also helps to retain the skin's natural moisture. One avid customer claims: "I love this stuff. I've gone through so many bottles of it and always return to it after trying something new. It's lightweight but still feels moisturising, calming on sensitised skin, and absorbs quickly."

CeraVe Moisturising Lotion, £7.10, Amazon

Formulated with a Prebiotic triple oat complex and shea butter, this body moisturiser is clinically proven to moisturise, soothe and protect very dry and irritable skin. The formula helps to improve the balance of the skin's natural microbiome. One fan claims: "The moisturiser hydrates skin very well and doesn’t feel sticky or uncomfortable when applied. There’s a clear improvement from using the moisturiser and I recommend for all skin types."

Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturising Lotion, £7.99, Boots

Comfort and nourish your skin like never before with the Nuxe Reve de Miel Melting Honey Body Oil Balm, a rich and replenishing body butter for dry and sensitive skin. The unique melting butter evolves into a non-greasy oil that repairs skin and soothes sensations of irritation while moisturising and comforting skin. One reviewer wrote: "Best body lotion I've used so far and it smells so lovely."

Nuxe Reve de Miel Melting Honey Balm, £23, Escentual

Sudocrem antiseptic healing cream can help to soothe sore inflamed skin whilst leaving the skin feeling soft. It can also be used for other skin conditions that require a soothing, protective antiseptic cream with additional healing, antibacterial and antifungal properties. One Amazon review reads: "During the lockdown / shielding. I had real hand problems with cracking skin and soreness. All the hand washing took a toll. This was suggested to me by a friend. Completely sorted the problem out. Can't recommend it enough. Great product."

Sudocrem, £2.55, Amazon

Best face creams for dry skin

Fight off dull, dry skin and help reduce uneven skin tone with this gorgeous Lacura Watermelon Moisturiser. Enriched with antioxidants vitamin B3 and vitamin E, your skin will have a healthy glow and feel super refreshed. TikTok users have been raving about this, with one person saying: "Good gel moisturiser, great texture for those with oily or combination skin, lightweight feel is good for the summer."

Lacura Watermelon Moisturiser, £4.99, Aldi

The Bioderma Hydrabio Creme - Rich Moisturising Care will provide long-lasting hydration for dehydrated, sensitive and dry skin types. Formulated with the patented biological complex Aquagenium®, the refreshing cream penetrates deeper than ever, helping skin to regain its natural hydration capacity. One customer claims: "This moisturiser does a good job and my skin is well hydrated with no spots. I will definitely use this again. I getting to like a lot of their products. I can highly recommend them."

Bioderma Hydrabio Creme, £15.50, Escentual

Best in-shower moisturisers for dry skin

Sanex's Dermo Moisturising Shower Gel will help you to say goodbye to skin dryness. The soothing formula helps hydrate, protect and replenish your skin’s barriers while respecting its natural pH balance.

Sanex Dermo Moisturising, £3.99, Superdrug

