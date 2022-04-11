We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We still can't get over Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham's stunning wedding. It's definitely been the biggest celebrity nuptials for quite some time and we are obsessed with everything from the cake to the dress, and of course, the jaw-dropping guest list.

Nicola's wedding dress was an exquisite display - her custom-made Valentino gown was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli and featured a square neckline, a fitted waist and a billowing train which was layered underneath her embroidered veil. She paired it with elegant lace gloves and chunky square-toe shoes.

Her makeup was beautiful as expected. It was applied by Katie Lee and totally enhanced her natural beauty.

A full list of beauty products hasn't been issued just yet, but we know the makeup was from Chanel and the brand's 'Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick in Pearlescent' was used as it was name-checked in Vogue.

Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick, £35.00, Harvey Nichols

As HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, celebrity beauty really excites me. I am keen to create Nicola's bridal glow and we all know great makeup starts with incredible skin.

The actress has previously revealed some of her favourite skincare buys, and you can bet she used them ahead of her big day. I've tried a selection of them, check out what I think...

Bioderma Sensibio Cleansing Micellar Water Sensitive Skin, £10.80, Look Fantastic

Nicola loves 'Bioderma's Sensibio H2O Make-Up Removing Solution' and uses it to help get rid of her eye makeup. It creates a refreshing base and illuminates dirt left by previous makeup. Costing just under £10, it's a top-notch beauty bargain.

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask Single Pack, £12.00, Harvey Nichols

Just like her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, the blonde bride is a big fan of the '111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks'. Retailing at £12 for a single pack, they are the best eye masks I've used due to the fact they blast away dark circles and give serious hydration to the eye area.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £140, Augustinus Bader

Brooklyn's wife adores Victoria's beauty range and has name-checked the former Spice Girl's 'Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser' before. This £140 number comes in a unique tube complete with a pipette for easy application. A high-performance, priming product that creates a smooth canvas for makeup yet still nourishing the skin deeply. A true treat.

