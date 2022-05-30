Olivia Wilde, 38, loves this affordable moisturiser - and it’s on sale at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Olivia Wilde boasts an enviably clear and glowing complexion, which we are all desperate to know the secret to achieving.

The 38-year-old actor has previously revealed she relies on "the cheapest possible skincare", not because of the purse-friendly price tag, but because it works wonders for her skin.

Turns out, one of the brands she turns to is CeraVe moisturiser, which is a label popular with many famous faces.

CeraVe Moisturizing Facial Lotion AM, was £20.80 / now £17.82 / $11.87, Amazon

Speaking previously to Popsugar, she said: "I use the cheapest possible skin care — not because it's cheap, but because it's the best.

"Dermatologists have recommended it for years and I've never paid attention. But recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple."

For those looking to shake up their skincare routine, and take a leaf out of the Booksmart director’s beauty manual, you’re in luck.

Amazon has a huge sale on, and CeraVe has seen quite the price drop.

In particular the CeraVe face moisturisers have been reduced, including the day cream with SPF.

The Moisturising Facial Lotion AM has been reduced by 14%, which means it now retails for £17.82 down from £20.80.

For those shopping across the pond in the US, the cream has been reduced down to $11.87.

Olivia Wilde barefaced and looking stunning

This top-rated skincare must-have is not only an item Olivia relies on, but has been given the seal of approval from many other Amazon shoppers, as it has garnered over 40,000 glowing reviews.

The CeraVe Moisturising Facial Lotion includes hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides, which work to protect the skin’s barrier, increase hydration for a deeply moisturising day cream suitable for all skin types. It also contains SPF 30 to protect against harmful UV rays.

It’s not known how long the sale will last for, but we are certainly stocking up.

