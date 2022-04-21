Victoria Beckham loves this £6 body butter from The Body Shop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham is no stranger to luxurious beauty products, so when she recommends a bargain beauty buy - we're listening.

RELATED: Michelle Keegan's cleanser for dewy skin is from The Body Shop - and it's just £8.50

The mother-of-four has been giving us major skin envy recently in the gorgeous snaps of her at son Brooklyn and wife Nicola's wedding. Luckily, Victoria has previously shared one of her body care favourites, the Mango Body Butter from The Body Shop. And at just £6, we're adding it to the top of our wishlist.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Mango softening body butter, £6, The Body Shop

The fan favourite has been a bestseller for years, and we can see why. The buttery, hydrating formula leaves skin feeling silky soft without being greasy - promising to provide moisture for up to 48 hours.

If you have dry skin, the body butter can be used as an everyday body moisturiser, or instead for occasions where your skin is in need of some extra hydration.

MORE: Meghan Markle's favourite handbag brand Strathberry launch a unique new style for spring

Not only that, the nourishing consistency is said to be great for maintaining your tan, whether it's natural or fake, due to the long-lasting moisture - making it a dreamy beauty staple for smooth skin this summer.

At just £6, the luxurious beauty bargain is not one to be missed.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.