Amanda Holden loves this budget facial wash - and now it's even cheaper 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden always looks a million pounds. Whether she's off to work at Heart Radio or whether she's on the red carpet, hanging out at home or posing on Instagram - if we were to guess, we'd have said she uses all the luxury skincare Harrods has to offer. But apparently not!

MORE: Amanda Holden's favourite skincare hack is so simple yet so effective

The 51-year-old Britain's Got Talent star once told Now magazine that she keeps her skin looking amazing thanks to budget skincare brand, Cetaphil. A big fan of the Gentle Skin Cleanser, Amanda said: "I swear by Cetaphil. It isn't fancy or expensive but it does what I need it to do."

Amanda Holden matched her glowing skin to her sparkly Nadine Merabi suit

Well, Amanda might want to get on Amazon because there are some Cetaphil products in the Daily Deals section right this second. Do not delay!

RELATED: Amanda Holden's surprising secret behind her youthful skin revealed

Perfect for summer hydration, the Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Reveal Creamy Cleanser With Nacinamide is on offer with 35% off. This is ideal for right now as it defends against hyperpigmentation and helps with brighter looking skin.

Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Reveal Creamy Cleanser With Nacinamide, was £15.99, now £10.40, Amazon

One happy customer wrote: "This facial cleanser feels so luxurious when applying it and my skin feels so soft and fresh afterwards. It’s the second time of buying this product and I now use the day and night cream too."

Another top deal: Cetaphil Rich Moisturiser, £5.31, Amazon

Another fan agreed, writing a lengthy review on Amazon: "Cetaphil is one of those brands where no matter what you try from it you’re almost guaranteed it will be great. This cleanser is no exception.

"This cleanser is slightly different to what I’m used to. It’s in a tube and not a bottle with a pump, which I don’t really mind as you can easily get all the product out when you’re near finishing it.

"The consistency of the cleanser is very, very thick, but at the same time you only need a drop and it foams really well.

"As it’s Cetaphil, a dermatologist recommended brand, the cleanser is fragrance-free and also suitable for sensitive skin.

"I quite often wash my make up off with this cleanser and it leaves my skin perfectly clean. It’s also very moisturising, I’ve never experienced any dryness after using it.

"The price is very good, the product is effective, fragrance-free and easy to use. I honestly love it, I highly, highly recommend it!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.