Which moisturiser is best for me according to the experts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Moisturiser is an essential part of everyone’s skincare routine, no matter your age, skin type, or how seasoned a beauty buff you are.

With so many brands, formulations, and targets, it can be overwhelming to know the best moisturiser for your skin.

READ MORE: 50 best beauty advent calendars for 2022 - it's time to get excited for Christmas

RELATED: 11 moisturisers that have the best reviews for combatting dry skin

However, we have turned to expert Megan Felton, who is the co-founder of Lionne, to get her advice on the ingredients to include, as well as avoid, in your moisturiser for all skin types, whether you have dry, sensitive skin, normal, oily, even menopausal or acne-prone skin.

Ultimately when shopping for the best moisturiser for you, the main goal is to protect and boost your skin.

Megan explained: "A good moisturiser is an important step for every person’s skin regime. It should protect the skin’s barrier and maintain the overall quality of the skin.

"A good moisturiser will help the texture, hydration, and sometimes even provide protection against the sun."

MORE: Best products for thinning hair: Hair growth shampoo, supplements & serums

However, those looking for deeper hydration will need more than just a moisturiser, as the expert explained: "Unfortunately, a moisturiser will not do that much to your skin.

"In fact, the consistency of a moisturiser is not light enough to penetrate deeply the skin. Therefore, if you are looking for result-driven products, exfoliators or serums will do a much better job.

"Having said that it doesn’t mean you have to skip the moisturiser step as it still has some benefits for your skin. In fact, it provides an extra layer to the skin by forming an occlusive barrier protecting it from the outside world and ensuring that everything stays all in place within it.

"More than that, it is now believed that moisturiser helps to add an extra layer before applying sunscreen to ensure that it doesn’t aggress too much the skin. Look at it as something super cocooning and softening.

"It is true that moisturising your skin is far from the most important step in your skincare routine.

"Cleansing properly, exfoliation, antioxidants as well as sunscreens should be your main priorities when finding the right skincare routine for your skin. What we want to explain is that moisturisers will not improve your skin or miracullary treat a certain skin condition compared to other products. They simply help to form a certain barrier on your skin."

Lionne offer skin consultations so you can find out what your skin type really is, and what it needs, but for those of you who are one step ahead, we have the full 411 on moisturisers.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

So what are the best moisturisers for my skin?

There are a variety of skin types, from sensitive to oily, all of which require a different moisturiser formulation to complement your skin, reach your skin goals without upsetting your skin’s balance.

Lionne’s expert Megan broke it down for us:

"Combination skin needs light hydrating moisturiser in summer, and normal moisturiser in winter.

"Oily skin needs light hydrating moisturiser in summer and winter.

"For dry skin, a hydrating moisturiser in the morning, followed by a rich moisturiser at night.

"Normal skin types require a hydrating moisturiser in the morning and hydrating moisturiser at night.

"Lastly, sensitive skin needs a hydrating moisturiser in the morning and rich moisturiser at night."

What is the difference between day and night moisturisers?

Not only are there different brands, and various formulations to suit the numerous skin types, from hyaluronic, vitamin C or E enriched products, as well as collagen boosting, SPF, and caffeine, but moisturisers are also divided into day and night creams.

While many may use one moisturiser for day and night, or just in the daytime, it is essential to have two for the different times of day. After all, you sleep for at least seven to eight hours, which means you could go hours without giving your skin any hydration.

Lionne’s Megan weighed in: "Day moisturisers are going to be more light in terms of texture and can sometimes be combined with antioxidants and SPF.

"However, it is really important to understand that when sunscreen is present in any type of formulation it will overpower all the other ingredients. Therefore, investing in a moisturizer that contains antioxidants, sunscreen, and other goodies is not worth it as your skin won’t benefit from everything.

"It is still an important step to get right as you want to make sure that you choose the right formulation and type of moisturiser for you.

"For those suffering from oiliness or breakouts ensure the moisturiser chosen does not contain any clogging ingredients, and is non-comedogenic, for those with sensitive and dry skin avoid any type of added fragrances or essential oils.

"While those seeing the first signs of ageing invest in a moisturiser that contains a blend of nourishing and stimulating ingredients."

However, if you don’t use the correct formula for your skin type, you could be undoing all your hard work.

Megan explained: "Moisturisers will not dry out the skin. That said, if you are not using stimulating ingredients, are using the wrong moisturiser for your skin, or are using moisturiser alone, then you may be at higher risk of impairing the desquamation (skin shedding), which can lead to a build-up of dead skin cells that make it more difficult to hydrate the skin."

Night moisturisers are most important in the winter, or colder months, when dehydration is more commonplace.

Megan shared: "At night, especially in the colder months, opting for heavier creams might be more beneficial for the skin as it will suffer more from dehydration and dryness."

MORE: 7 luxury facial oils to leave your skin feeling super nourished

Best moisturiser for dry skin?

Dry skin types is often due to a lack of oil or moisture, however, it can also lead to other skin types, which means the type of moisturiser you need could change.

Megan explained: "Dryness is actually a primary skin type and is the lack of oil on the skin, which means this type is something that we are genetically predisposed to.

“What happens to people who develop skin dryness, is that their skin will stop producing as much oil and likely will then lead to other issues like skin sensitivity and a compromised barrier over time.

"If you feel your skin dry go back to your routine and make sure that you are not over-using harsh ingredients and have the right steps that meet the needs of your skin."

Best moisturisers for dry skin according to expert

Pevonia Rose Moisturiser, £78.50, Skin City

​​Lixirskin Universal Emulsion, £45, John Lewis

Dr.Jart+ Ceramidin Cream, £11.70, Lookfantastic

Best moisturisers for oily skin according to expert

Versed Dew Point moisturizing gel cream, £13.50, Boots

Exuviance Overnight Transformation Complex, £36.54, Face The Future

Aveeno Face Calm and Restore Triple Oat Serum, £11.24, Lookfantastic

Best moisturiser for sensitive skin according to expert

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, £59, Cult Beauty

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Moisturiser for Sensitive Skin, £17.50, Boots

Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream, £9.59, Boots

Exuviance Ultra Restorative Creme, £60, Amazon

DONATE TO WELLCHILD HERE

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.