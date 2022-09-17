Ruth Langsford's £4 cold weather beauty hack is so simple, it's genius

Ruth Langsford always looks fresh and vibrant, whether she’s stepping in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning or hosting Loose Women. And the 62-year-old has an affordable trick that's been in her beauty routine for years - and we're copying, immediately.

MORE: Ruth Langsford stuns fans with incredible youthful selfie

SHOP: Ruth Langsford's camo utility jacket is back in stock - hurrah!

"As soon as the cold weather starts and the central heating goes on, my mantra is to moisturise, moisturise, moisturise," the mum-of-one shared a few years ago. Her go-to moisuriser? A simple pot of Astral, retailing for £4.

Astral Moisturiser, 50ml from £3.04, Amazon

"I like affordable skincare, you don't have to spend a fortune if you know something does the job well,” she previously shared. “I carry a travel-size pot of Astral around in my handbag, so I can pop it out and reapply it whenever my skin starts to feel taut and dry."

Ruth's incredibly youthful skin has fans in awe

Ruth also explained that she takes the time to moisturise all of her body – including hands, elbows and even her feet: "I always moisturise my elbows and hands each night before bed. It's something my mum always did. I always remember her putting her hand cream on her elbows."

READ: Ruth Langsford's £5 tip for voluminous hair

And she gives her feet an overnight moisture treat by using a foot file, covering them in Astral then wearing cotton socks over the top.

Riorre Professional Foot Files, £5.99, Amazon

These aren't the only simple beauty tricks we’re stealing from Ruth. During a segment with Lisa Snowdon on This Morning, Ruth told Lisa and her husband Eamonn Holmes live on air that she uses a Compeed Anti-Blister Stick to beat the pain from wearing new shoes.

Compeed Anti-Blister Stick, £3.63, Amazon

She said: "You know when you've been wearing socks and boots and things, and suddenly you're in bare feet with new shoes you just get one of these - it's a blister stick. I rub this where I always know I get a blister - normally on my heel and my little toe when it's rubbing.

“Or I put sandals on, wear them for about half an hour and you can feel a 'uh oh' and then you just get your blister stick and it just lubricates your skin and gives it a film of grease I suppose and it stops it blistering."

Genius!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's romantic floral tea dress has viewers swooning

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.