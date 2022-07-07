10 best body oils for dry skin 2022: Scented oils for glowing skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nothing replenishes dry skin better than a luxurious lashing of body oil. There are plenty of moisturising body oils on the market to choose from, but it's all about finding the perfect product to help achieve that radiant skin glow.

If you're struggling with dry, dull skin then look no further. We've rounded up the best body oils for 2022 to incorporate into your daily bodycare routine. Whether florals, spices or fruits are your scent of choice, there's a natural body oil for everyone up for grabs.

Best body oils for dry skin

From Rituals to Neom, L'Occitane, Moroccan Oil and more, keep scrolling to discover our top body oils to help rejuvenate dry skin.

Rituals Serendipity Body Oil

The Rituals Serendipity Body Oil is 96.5% natural and will ensure your skin feels supple and soft when used on a regular basis. Featuring a blend of Asia's ten most sacred oils, this product is sure to produce a deep skin glow shine. A special combination of nourishing jojoba and sesame oil, combined with the tempting scent offers a tempting skincare experience.

Serendipity Body Oil, £12.30, Rituals

Neom Real Luxury Body Oil

A hit with skincare lovers! Neom Real Luxury Body Oil will ensure your body remains hydrated and effortlessly smooth. Use it at night to improve your skin health and immune system. Fusing a complex blend of 24 essential oils, including lavender, jasmine & Brazilian rosewood, this item is an irresistible choice.

Neom Organics London Real Luxury Vitamin Body Oil, £36, John Lewis

L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil

This lightweight body oil by L'Occitane has been created in order to make your skin feel firmer and smoother. Enriched with almond oil and omegas 3 and 6, this product that comes with a spray nozzle is easy to apply and nourishes the skin perfectly.

L'Occitane Almond Supple Skin Oil, £38, John Lewis

Ren Moroccan Rose Otto Ultra-Moisture Body Oil

Ren's Moroccan Rose Otto Ultra-Moisture Body Oil boasts a classic rose scent to appeal to the olfactory senses, while keeping your skin intensely hydrated and even. Blended with Carthame oil to repair skin barriers and macadamia oil to help replenish lipids, this product has five-star reviews across the board.

Ren Clean Skincare Moroccan Rose Otto Ultra-Moisture Body Oil, £38, LOOKFANTASTIC

Moroccan Oil Dry Body Oil

Moroccan Oil's Dry Body Oil is jam-packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients, including argan oil, olive and avocado oils. This go-to product absorbs quickly to lock in moisture and soothe dry textures to improve overall tone.

Moroccan Oil Dry Body Oil, £35, LOOKFANTASTIC

The Body Shop Oils of Life Intensely Revitalising Bi-Phase Essence Lotion

Oils of Life Intensely Revitalising Bi-Phase Essence Lotion by The Body Shop is an affordable yet solid option. This high street product marries precious seed oils from around the world which are known for their revitalising and repairing properties on skin – including black cumin seed oil from Egypt, camellia seed oil from China and rosehip seed oil from Chile.

Oils of Life Intensely Revitalising Bi-Phase Essence Lotion, £11.20, The Body Shop

Zūka Essentials Floris Body Oil

Zūka Essentials adopts a holistic approach to beauty and is committed to providing a high-quality and all-natural alternative to traditional beauty brands. Founded by Katarina Kupcikova, Zūka Essentials boasts a collection of non-toxic, 100% organic body care products using all-natural ingredients- including pearl powder, the ancient beauty secret. We love Floris Body Oil, which exudes scents of lime, basil and mandarin.

Floris Body Oil, £21, Zūka Essentials

Neal's Yard Remedies Aromatic Massage Oil

Neal's Yard Remedies Aromatic Massage Oil boasts a blend of organic sunflower, almond and wheatgerm oils, which is fragranced with elevating geranium, calming lavender and warming marjoram. Made for all skin types, the beloved brand's offering is sure to make your skin soft and supple.

Neal's Yard Remedies Aromatic Massage Oil, £12.50, LOOKFANTASTIC

& Other Stories Fjäderholmarna Verbena Body Oil

Not only do they stock must-have clothes, but & Other Stories offer affordable yet natural beauty products too. The brand's Fjäderholmarna Verbena Body Oil, which is vegan, effectively moisturises the skin to give it an even texture. A verbena-based scent that fuses notes of pomelo, spearmint and peach nectar, makes for a divine, rich aroma.

Fjäderholmarna Verbena Body Oil, £15, & Other Stories

Aesop Geranium Leaf Hydrating Body Treatment

Aesop's Geranium Leaf Hydrating Body Treatment is intensively hydrating. Intended to replenish dry and tired skin, this quickly absorbed blend is ideal for re-hydrating skin subjected to dry climates and water-based activities. It also contains botanical actives including geranium leaf, mandarin and bergamot.

Aesop Geranium Leaf Hydrating Body Treatment, £25, LOOKFANTASTIC

