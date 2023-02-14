Why Nicola Peltz's family may disapprove of Brooklyn Beckham's tattoo tributes to his wife David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son has many tattoos dedicated to his actress wife

Getting inked is a rite of passage in the Beckham household. Both David and Victoria Beckham have braved the needle in the name of art, subsequently inspiring all three of their sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz to head to the tattoo parlours upon turning eighteen.

Following in his famous father's footsteps, Brooklyn has racked up the tattoo count, regularly showcasing his latest ink additions online. Since marrying Nicola Peltz in 2021, the aspiring chef has dedicated multiple tattoos to his actress wife like the bunny one below – but whether they were a hit with the Peltz family is another question.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham unveils touching new tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

Loading the player...

Of course, Brooklyn's tattoo tributes to Nicola are incredibly heartfelt, yet Nicola's heritage may be why her parents, Nelson and Claudia, may not be so keen.

Brooklyn Beckham has many tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz

The Peltz family are proudly Jewish. The family often share their religious celebrations with fans online and celebrate the Jewish holidays. Yet in Jewish religion and culture, being tattooed is often frowned upon.

The aspiring chef has a Star of David tattooed on his hand

The devasting reason behind this has links to the Holocaust. During the Second World War, Jews living in camps were tattooed by the Nazis with a number. While some liberal Jews embraced tattooing as an act of defiance against this harrowing history, many members of the Jewish community are still very much haunted by the memory of tattooing during the Holocaust.

MORE: Holocaust survivor Ruth Posner on wartime horrors, hiding and hope

Moreover, according to the Torah (Leviticus 19:28), "You shall not make gashes in your flesh for the dead, or incise any marks on yourselves". This is a well-known aversion that has led many Jews to avoid the needle.

The Peltz family are proud of their Jewish ancestry and heritage

However, in recent years, an increasing number of Jews have been experimenting with tattoos as the anti-tatt trope is losing its significance. Tattoos are seen more as fashion statements or an outward expression of the inner self in today's zeitgeist, meaning that while the turbulent history of Jews with tattoos remains ever-relevant, followers of the Jewish faith are toying with body art more and more.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham unveils new poignant tattoo dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham unveils touching bunny tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

So, whether or not the Peltz clan take issue with Brooklyn's inkings, it's clear the 23-year-old has positive intentions behind his needlework. He even proudly honored Nicola's heritage by having a Star of David tattooed on his hand, which can only be a positive move in wake of rising antisemitism across the globe

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.