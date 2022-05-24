Brooklyn Beckham unveils new poignant tattoo dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz

Newly-married Brooklyn Beckham unveiled a brand new tattoo dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

In the arty black and white picture, the 23-year-old's tattoo is clearly visible on the underside of his upper-right arm. The inking – written in black cursive script – shows Brooklyn's wedding vows which he shared with Nicola last month at their star-studded nuptials.

The tattoo reads: "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day. Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today.

Brooklyn shared a photo of his new wedding vows tattoo

"I have been looking forward to this day for so long, because today is the day I get to marry you, my forever babe, my love and my best friend, Nicola - today you become my partner, my other half - and my family and because of that I am the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend the rest of my life with you. I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved. I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine."

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach.

The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

The duo starred on the front cover of Vogue's June issue

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 at Coachella music festival where the pair were initially introduced to each other. Despite Nicola revealing that "they didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and were soon wrapped up in a whirlwind romance. After going public with their relationship in November 2019, the couple went on to get in engaged in July 2020.

