Is Princess Kate allowed to get a tattoo?

Royals with tattoos – it’s really a thing. While most members of the royal family go through life uninked, a handful of edgy royals do indeed brave the needle. The likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales remain blank canvases, but if they wanted a tattoo, could they get one?

In short – yes. While there are no clear rules on whether royals are allowed to get tattoos, there are a few who have shown off their inkings with no serious consequence. For example, back in June 2022, Princess Eugenie debuted her subtle ink design while attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The princess has a small circle tattooed behind her ear, which is visible when she wears her hair in a ponytail.

Lady Amelia Windsor is another royal who isn’t shy of expressing her personal style. Inked in more places than one, the stylish socialite showed off her rib cage tattoo while attending the Serpentine Summer Party. She also has tattoos on each of her wrists and a tiger on her left-hand shoulder blade.

Lady Amelia Windsor has multiple tattoos

While she does not appear to have any permanent markings, Princess Kate has experimented with temporary tattoo designs before. In February 2018, while seven months pregnant with Louis, the Princess received a small henna tattoo while marking the opening of a new artist’s residence in Sunderland. Wonder how it faded so fast? Henna is a natural dye that only lasts around one to four weeks.

The Princess of Wales does not have any body art

We can't help but ponder, however, that perhaps the reason why Princess Kate has avoided tattoos is that they might not be in keeping with her prim, polished aesthetic. Yet, if she ever does ditch the clean-cut theme, we'd be all for the royal getting a tatt or two.

Regardless, be it a clean slate or sleeves, one thing we're sure about is that Princess Kate can rock either look.

