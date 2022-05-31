Brooklyn Beckham unveils touching bunny tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

Brooklyn Beckham unveiled a sentimental new tattoo on Tuesday in honour of Nicola Peltz's maternal grandmother. Taking to her Instagram stories, Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, shared a clip of the tattoo artist cleaning the fresh inking. Adding to his ever-expanding tattoo collection, the 23-year-old opted for an outline of an anime-style bunny.

Nicola wrote: "My heart just melted. He got a tat for my naunni. Her name is bunny @brooklynpeltzbeckham I love you so much."

The duo tied the knot in April

The tattoo is particularly meaningful for Nicola who shares an incredibly close bond with her 93-year-old grandmother who goes by the name of "bunny." The American actress even chose to make her grandmother her maid of honour at their starry Florida nuptials.

Brooklyn has two separate tattoos which pay tribute to Nicola's late grandma, Gina, who sadly passed away in 2020. Along with the name "Gina", Brooklyn moreover has an inking of her grandma's prayer which reads: "Focused in the present, sincere towards others and trusting in our self, know that you cannot fail."

The sentimental tattoo pays tribute to Nicola's grandma

The former photographer boasts an array of tattoos dedicated to his own family and more recently he honoured his wife with a poignant tattoo of his wedding vows. Written in cursive script, the tattoo reads: "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.

"Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day. Having you in my life is the best thing that has ever happened to me as you have made me become the man I am today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn has Nicola's eyes tattooed on the back of his neck

The tattoo concludes with: "I promise to be the best partner, the best husband and man and to always take care of you, to make you laugh, feel safe and more importantly loved. I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine."

Dubbed the "wedding of the year", Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz, 27, on 9 April at her family's oceanfront estate in Palm Beach. The £3million lavish wedding took place at Nicola's family home in Florida, with glitzy attendees such as Eva Longoria and Mel B among the guest list.

