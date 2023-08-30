Savannah Miller is launching a brand which screams ‘Quiet Luxury’

We speak to the designer about her new label Vivere

No words have captured the zeitgeist of the modern approach to sensible dressing quite like 'quiet luxury.' It’s been used to describe everything from the latest season of Succession to well heeled Gen-Z it girls (cough Sofia Richie, cough.)

Overused? Maybe. But it’s apt for describing the latest venture of Savannah Miller who previously founded cult-adored label Twenty8Twelve with sister Sienna (yes, that Sienna Miller.)

As of today the designer has unveiled Vivere, a timeless collection of minimalist luxurious staples, “I guess I’m growing up and this is a definite departure from the frivolity of the designs of my youth,” Savannah tells Hello! Fashion, “The direct translation of the Italian word Vivere is ‘to live’ with the idea behind it being that the clothing serves you through the many aspects of being a woman in the modern world and the hope the garments will endure for a lifetime.”

Vivere - Savannah Miller

The brand is collaborating exclusively with John Lewis for their launch season, a sensible audience who will clearly find it appealing, “We have been really focused on creating a collection that is super comfortable as we have definitely all become big fans of that but we also need our clothing to make is feel strong and confident,” explains Savannah, “I am also aware that I want my wardrobe to last so building foundations for wardrobes that aren’t trend led is really important to me.”

If you were a fan of Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal, have Scandi influencers on your Instagram explore page and The Row bookmarked on your browser, then this one's for you. We spoke with Savannah Miller to find out what exactly we can expect from Vivere:

How would you describe the overall aesthetic and style of Vivere's clothing line?

Vivere is quietly luxurious, offering high quality minimalist pieces that have timeless appeal with a slower simplistic approach to dressing.

© Frazer Harrison Savannah Miller and Sienna Miller at the 2018 Met Gala

Could you share some insight into the key design elements and themes that are prominent in your debut collection?

I really focused on the tailoring for the debut collection. I have found when work is demanding, a uniform of sorts is really useful. I often have to go on work trips that require serious focus and wearing clothing that makes me feel well presented makes me feel empowered and ready to give my best to the situation.

How does Vivere incorporate sustainability into its brand philosophy?

Vivere’s collections are designed with timeless appeal, enabling customers’ wardrobes to evolve, thereby reducing the need for garments to be constantly replaced. Committed to always improving with ESG sustainability goals we prioritise selecting high quality materials that will last and are dedicated to increasing our use of responsible fabrics. We manufacture to the highest quality standards and ensure workers are protected through stringent compliance procedures. All our factories are audited by recognised industry bodies. Offering an affordable and stylish wardrobe of the future, with the goal of minimising the impact on the planet, we design each piece with longevity in mind and advise that proper care and maintenance of your garment is crucial to extending its lifespan.

Vivere - Savannah Miller

What type of woman do you envision as the ideal Vivere customer? Who is your target audience?

I hope that the collection appeals to women of all ages. We believe our customer is not defined by her age. She is a thoughtful purchaser who likes clean, minimalistic clothing that is super comfortable and easy to wear.

Could you highlight some of the most exciting or unique pieces from your debut collection?

The tailoring is the most exciting for me because it is so beautifully made and has incredible value for the quality of the product. These are the clothes I have been desperately seeking. They make me feel super confident when I wear them and crucially are really comfortable.

Can you share your creative process when designing a new collection for Vivere? Where do you draw inspiration from?

My inspiration comes from my desire to meet the needs of women. I want to make women feel elevated and empowered at the same time as feeling feminine. This is what drives me every day.

Colour palettes can be a defining aspect of a brand. What were the considerations behind the colour choices in your debut collection?

I wanted the colours to reflect the brand as a fashion brand. As well as being a functional wardrobe the silhouettes have attention to detail and fit at the fore and the colours being slightly braver in places, giving the label a fashion forward feel without being overly so.

How do you hope women will feel when wearing Vivere's designs?

Incredible. Like the best version of themselves.

What are your long-term aspirations for Vivere as a brand?

It’s very early days but my hope is that we will get to a point where our personal responsible approach permeates every decision we make successfully and my dream is that we will have our own stores one day.