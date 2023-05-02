Met Gala 2023: the 15 best after-party outfits

If there was ever a date in the calendar to flex your fashion muscles, it is the first Monday in May. New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art welcomed this year's stylish crop of A-listers for the annual Met Gala last night, and frankly, we are still reeling.
Since last year's ball, the celebrities have seriously upped their game - from Anne Hathaway’s surprising hair accessory to Lily James’ reinterpretation of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature gloves. Marking the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, the gala paid tribute to the splendid career of the legendary German-born designer.
DON'T MISS: The 17 most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time
MORE: The 15 best Met Gala beauty looks of all time
The dress code is always linked to the theme of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, meaning this year attendees were invited to honour the late industry icon in their outfits.
Karl Lagerfeld is responsible for some of fashion's most striking runway moments. Having helmed the likes of Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel, the visionary was known for his unique perspective and sharp eye for elegance.
READ: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala
While the main event poses the perfect opportunity for stars to don some of the most innovative designs of the moment, the slew of after-parties allows them to slip into something a little more comfortable, but no less show stopping.
Hello! Fashion shares the 15 best after-party looks from the Met Gala 2023:
Gigi Hadid
Gigi opted for gothic glamour in a long leather skirt.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner took naked dressing to the next level, opting for a visible thong and bra under a sheer mini.
Margot Robbie
The Barbie star opted for a monochrome sequin mini dress.
Lily James
Lily James kept her hair transformation and micro-fringe going post Met Gala.
Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen opted for a tweed black mini dress and sheer tights.
Cara Delevingne
Cara went for a look that was clearly heavily influenced by Karl Lagerfeld's signature look, down to his fingerless gloves, black bow neck tie and white hair.
Rita Ora
Rita served haute couture mob wife, in lashings of vintage Chanel jewellery and an oversized coat.
Penelope Cruz
Long-time Chanel muse Penelope Cruz donned an elegant black mini dress which featured the French fashion house's signature camellia flower.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia took a leaf out of Kendall Jenner's book, donning a sheer maxi dress.
Lauren Santo Domingo
Moda Operandi founder Lauren Santo Domingo had one of the most elegant after party looks of the evening a decadent black evening gown.
Karlie Kloss
A blooming Karlie Kloss arrived at the Met Gala after party with her husband Joshua Kushner and bump in tow, showing off the chicest way to rock maternity style
Kylie Jenner
Kylie didn't stick to the theme at the actual Met Gala, but definitely served Karl Lagerfeld-approved glamour with her after party look in a black and white full length gown.
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez continued to radiate elegance in her after party attire, going for a stunning white shirt and black maxi skirt that oozed sophistication.
Chloe Fineman
Saturday Nigh Live presenter Chloe wore a dazzling white mini post hosting the
Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo donned one of the most gamine outfits of the evening in a chic mini dress.
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.