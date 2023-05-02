Met Gala 2023: the 15 best after-party outfits

These are the most extravagant after-party looks from this year's ball

If there was ever a date in the calendar to flex your fashion muscles, it is the first Monday in May. New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art welcomed this year's stylish crop of A-listers for the annual Met Gala last night, and frankly, we are still reeling.

Since last year's ball, the celebrities have seriously upped their game - from Anne Hathaway’s surprising hair accessory to Lily James’ reinterpretation of Karl Lagerfeld’s signature gloves. Marking the opening of the Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, the gala paid tribute to the splendid career of the legendary German-born designer.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23 Lily James

DON'T MISS: The 17 most glamorous Met Gala dresses of all time

MORE: The 15 best Met Gala beauty looks of all time

The dress code is always linked to the theme of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition, meaning this year attendees were invited to honour the late industry icon in their outfits.

Karl Lagerfeld is responsible for some of fashion's most striking runway moments. Having helmed the likes of Fendi, Chloé and, of course, Chanel, the visionary was known for his unique perspective and sharp eye for elegance.

READ: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala

While the main event poses the perfect opportunity for stars to don some of the most innovative designs of the moment, the slew of after-parties allows them to slip into something a little more comfortable, but no less show stopping.

Hello! Fashion shares the 15 best after-party looks from the Met Gala 2023:

Gigi Hadid

Gigi opted for gothic glamour in a long leather skirt.

© Gotham Gigi Hadid

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner took naked dressing to the next level, opting for a visible thong and bra under a sheer mini.

© Gotham Kendall Jenner

Margot Robbie

The Barbie star opted for a monochrome sequin mini dress.

© Gotham Margot Robbie

Lily James

Lily James kept her hair transformation and micro-fringe going post Met Gala.

© Gotham Lily James

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen opted for a tweed black mini dress and sheer tights.

© Gotham Gisele Bündchen

Cara Delevingne

Cara went for a look that was clearly heavily influenced by Karl Lagerfeld's signature look, down to his fingerless gloves, black bow neck tie and white hair.

© Gotham Cara Delevingne

Rita Ora

Rita served haute couture mob wife, in lashings of vintage Chanel jewellery and an oversized coat.

© Gotham Rita Ora

Penelope Cruz

Long-time Chanel muse Penelope Cruz donned an elegant black mini dress which featured the French fashion house's signature camellia flower.

© Gotham Penelope Cruz

Olivia Wilde

Olivia took a leaf out of Kendall Jenner's book, donning a sheer maxi dress.

© Gotham Olivia Wilde

Lauren Santo Domingo

Moda Operandi founder Lauren Santo Domingo had one of the most elegant after party looks of the evening a decadent black evening gown.

© Gotham Lauren Santo Domingo

Karlie Kloss

A blooming Karlie Kloss arrived at the Met Gala after party with her husband Joshua Kushner and bump in tow, showing off the chicest way to rock maternity style

© Gotham Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

Kylie Jenner

Kylie didn't stick to the theme at the actual Met Gala, but definitely served Karl Lagerfeld-approved glamour with her after party look in a black and white full length gown.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez continued to radiate elegance in her after party attire, going for a stunning white shirt and black maxi skirt that oozed sophistication.

© Gotham Jennifer Lopez

Chloe Fineman

Saturday Nigh Live presenter Chloe wore a dazzling white mini post hosting the

© Lexie Moreland Chloe Fineman

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo donned one of the most gamine outfits of the evening in a chic mini dress.

© Lexie Moreland Olivia Rodrigo

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.