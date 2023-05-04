Festival hairstyles: 10 looks to try this summer

Irrespective of whether you're donning the wellies for Glasto, picking out the perfect bucket for Wireless or updating your shades game for Primavera, getting in the festival spirit by looking the part is essential for maximum enjoyment.

Festival beauty is always a tricky beast – with limited access to running water, your usual skincare (and indeed possibly personal hygiene) routine may well fall by the wayside.

MORE: Hairstyle ideas: 9 looks to beg your hairdresser to recreate in 2023

Festival makeup, on the other hand, is a total cinch. Daub on the glitter, sprinkle a few gems, and you'll be ready to go faster than you can say, "Is this the queue for the portaloo?"

But if you're serious about elevating your look to the next level (think VIP section rather than thronging mosh pit), nailing your festival hairstyle repertoire is key.

READ: 3 London Fashion Week-approved hair trends to try at home

MORE: Clip-in hair extensions: what to expect and how to maintain them – according to an expert

Super elaborate styles may not be on the cards unless you are sharing a tent with an extremely dexterous and time-generous friend, but you can still get creative.

Festival hair lends itself perfectly to a pop of colour. Think vibrant threads woven through braids, pastel elastics and cutesy Y2K-inspired accessories. A dash of glitz is the other uber festival-appropriate option and this season we can't get enough of glinting crystal gems and chrome detailing.

Plus, the internet-adored bubble braids are heaps easier to achieve than traditional Dutch styles - ideal if you'd rather get ahead and make a beeline for the front row.

Hello! Fashion shares the festival hairstyles we're longing to try out this summer:

© Instagram / @beyondtheponytail Coloured thread braids @beyondtheponytail

© Instagram / @antestradahair Curls and coloured elastics @antestradahair

© Instagram / @hairwithlinda Gem embellishment @hairwithlinda

© Instagram / @hairbyruslan Stylised edges @hairbyruslan

© Instagram / @ameliajanehair Mermaid half-up half-down @ameliajanehair

© Instagram / @jessica.valdezz Bubble braid @jessica.valdezz

© Instagram / @naturalhair_hope Bantu knots @naturalhair_hope

© Instagram / @xtaramartin Messy bun @xtaramartin

© Instagram / @getalltressedup Gold hair rings @getalltressedup

© Instagram / @afro.divino Curls and fine braids @afro.divino

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.