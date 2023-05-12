Sofia Richie’s 'quiet luxury' shirt is all you need to add to your wardrobe this summer

Right now it’s Sofia Richie Grainge’s world and we’re just living in it. Suffice to say our obsession with the 24-year-old’s sartorial agenda is in line with the rest of the planet. Ever since her star-studded wedding in the South of France which consisted of: the ultimate quiet luxury pre-nuptial looks; a trio of ultra chic Chanel wedding gowns and the most elite honeymoon wardrobe, the latest It-girl on the scene is currently the only name on fashion fans' lips.
Anytime she uploads an Instagram post or a TikTok (kudos to her for giving us behind the scenes 'GRWM' videos of pretty much everything), her fans are desperate to know exactly where her outfits are from. FYI, we include ourselves in said fan base.
Today the newlywed uploaded a video to her story discussing her love for British fragrance label Jo Malone, explaining that she first discovered the label in her husband's parents' home. Elliot Grainge is an English music executive.
Aside from convincing every person on the planet that they need to purchase Jo Malone’s ‘Wood, Sage and Sea salt’ and ‘Lime, Basil and Mandarin’ scents to wear together, her followers were soon quick to comment on the stunning champagne and black satin shirt she was wearing.
Fashion influencer Flavia Stuttgen commented: "Not me casually looking for that exact shirt right now!” whilst another user said: “Not kidding. I'm buying every scent she mentioned...plus I also want that dress. Whatever she says I'm doing...”
We found her exact shirt which was from Khaite – was there any doubt she’d be wearing a major ‘quiet luxury’ brand?
Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) it's already sold out – as we imagine the Jo Malone fragrances she mentioned will be too very soon...but we’ve found seven stunning alternatives that are available to shop now.
Shop similar to Sofia Richie's striped shirt:
