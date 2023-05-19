Victoria Beckham just revealed her contouring hack... and we can't wait to try it

The beauty mogul has released the only genius contouring product we'll ever need

Victoria Beckham is a force to be reckoned with in the beauty industry. Alongside her majorly successful fashion line, her eponymous Victoria Beckham Beauty brand is an absolute industry favourite.

Recently, she’s shared videos on social media demonstrating her fuller lip hack, her wide-eyes trick, her signature smokey eye look and the ultimate 90s nude lip, to name a few. But there was one key piece of her ever-radiant make-up agenda that we were desperate to figure out: her insanely, always chiseled contoured cheeks.

And after releasing an eyebrow pencil last month, she’s finally given us the tool we need to replicate her perfectly carved facial structure.

MORE: The secret to Victoria Beckham's glowing skin is this £107 product

RELATED: Victoria Beckham's fringed handbag is the only accessory we care about this spring

The singer-cum beauty mogul adamantly confirmed in a hilarious video with Charlotte Tilbury, that she has never had a nose job (more on that below), therefore we can only put her super defined structure down to her excellent contouring techniques.

On releasing her contour stick Victoria explained: “Our Contour Stylus is exactly what I have been searching for—a to-the-point, stylus-style precision stick that puts you in control of sculpting and defining your features.”

“It’s easy to apply—especially for a chiselled nose and cheekbones, blends effortlessly, and is amazing for touch-ups throughout the day. With its slim profile, it goes with me everywhere. I think of it as my pocket contour.”

MORE: This is exactly where Victoria Beckham shops her leg-lengthening leggings

RELATED: Nicola Peltz just wore Victoria Beckham’s favourite 2000s accessory

In her highly entertaining yet useful video with Charlotte, they both made it clear that neither of them have had nose jobs: "People have [...] said that I've had a nose job," the 48-year-old Spice Girl said. "Never had a nose job. Always had a nose like this. It is the nose trick."

How does Victoria Beckham contour her nose?

What is the nose trick, you may ask? Also labelled the ‘exclamation mark’ trick by Tilbury, it's the process of following the outline of an exclamation mark to contour.

Charlotte demonstrated on Victoria and said: “Take my blender brush and put that down the side of the nose, then just go under like a little u-turn and then down the other side of the nose. And then, this is my little exclamation trick. You take the smudger brush, dipping it into the highlighter and you do a line down the centre. The break, and do a little dot. It just gives you a button nose”.

The Contour stylus is available in four different shades that are neutral toned for a natural looking finish. It has a narrow point to get excellent precision when contouring and has a creamy formula that can be applied on make up or on natural skin.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Contour Stylus:

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.