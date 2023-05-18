Hailey Bieber dazzles in strapless sequin dress for her London Rhode launch

Hailey Bieber hosting a party at Chiltern Firehouse is just the beginning of the incredible soirees...

Did you think King Charles III’s Coronation Concert was the most lavish party the UK was going to host this May? You thought wrong.

London’s party scene has continued to paint the town red with soirees equally as exclusive and definitely as sumptuous. From launch events for everything from shoes to skincare, to pre-summer parties and private dinners to honour the upcoming Royal Ascot 2023. The socialites, the A-listers and the VIPs of the capital are starting the social season with a bang.

Hailey Bieber launches Rhode UK at Chiltern Firehouse

Supermodel and beauty guru Hailey Bieber celebrated the UK launch of her skincare brand Rhode at Chiltern Firehouse – the playground for London’s most distinguished guests. Aside from bringing the cool-girl glamour with her stunning strapless sequin fitted gown, she also brought the LA vibes to London with the coolest DJs and served spicy margarita. What would a Hailey Bieber party be without something glazed? Against the historic backdrop was a Rhode feature wall displaying her coveted products, and the room was filled to the brim with glazed donuts - the edible kind, not her signature manicure. And of course the guestlist was as delectable as the donuts.

Spicy margs, donuts and a DJ? Yes please

