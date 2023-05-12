Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of April

From Kensington Palace to The Twenty Two... this is where the A-list danced and dined away the April showers

No April showers could rain on the London's party scene's parade. From royal jewellers Garrard, who launch a collection at Kensington Palace, to couture bag inspired desserts, diamond cocktails and designer fragrance dinners. The capital warmed up for the coronation celebrations in quintessentially splendid style.

And of course, it goes without saying that guest lists for these events were equally as stellar and exclusive...

MORE: Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of March

READ: Hello! Fashion Guest List: The best parties throughout the month of Jan & Feb



Judith Leiber x Sexy Fish

Iconic Hungarian-American fashion designer Judith Leiber has launched a collection, 'The Lost Treasures' in partnership with Mayfair's Sexy Fish. Judith, whose bejewelled handbags have been a fashionista favourite for 60 years, designed enormous minaudières that hang above the restaurants DJ booth. Also, rainbow hued Koi desserts, and diamond champagne cocktails are on the menu in celebration. To commemorate the partnership, the restaurant held an intimate dinner in the Coral Reef room, with a guest list as bejewelled as the collection.

Alessandra Frame and Yomi Adegoke

Rahi Chadda and Lilah Parsons

Frederic Malle x The Twenty Two

Perfume extraordinaire Frédéric Malle held an intimate dinner at The Twenty Two: one of the capital's most iconic private members clubs. Guests gathered in the sage green private dining room to dine. Malle took the minimalism trend to the tablescape, with exquisite fresh linens and candles to match. Alexa Chung, Zara Martin and Joséphine de La Baume were amongst those in attendance.

Mike Quyen and Vicky Nebel

Garrard x Kensington Palace

In a venue quite literally fit for a king, Garrard hosted an exclusive dinner at Kensington Palace to celebrate the creation of their new high jewellery collection titled 'Couture' which will be available next year. Guests joined "for an intimate evening of jewels, heritage and opulence in the King’s Drawing Room."

Harris Reed

Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth and Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath

Tattu London's 1st birthday

On Wednesday 26th April, Tattu celebrated its London restaurant's one year anniversary. VIPs, tastemakers, influencers and industry leaders alike were invited to celebrate on the venue's iconic Chinese inspired, cherry blossom courtyard. Not one to do parties by halves, guests sipped on 818 tequila and Veuve Clicquot and an exquisite chefs menu, followed by a lavish party until the early hours.

Nassia Matsa

Bimpe Onasanya and Karlon Flag

Amina Muaddi Dinner

The Twenty Two club was clearly the venue for London's most fashionable soirees this month, as luxury shoe designer Amina Muaddi also hosted a dinner at the venue this month. Guests including Maya Jama, Maisie Williams and Tina Kunakey put their best fashion foot forward for the coolest of occasions.

Maya Jama

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.