Anita Pallenberg's 10 most iconic fashion moments of all time

A documentary about the model, actress and Rolling Stones muse is set to premiere at Cannes Film Festival this week, starring Scarlett Johansson

Anita Pallenberg was a German-Italian actress, model and artist. Though known for her romantic links to the Rolling Stones, she was one of the It-girls of the 60s and 70s, becoming one of the most influential fashionistas of her time.

Born in Rome in 1942, Anita started modelling when she was 16 years old after being expelled from school. She began her career in Paris, She met Rolling Stones band members Brian Jones and Keith Richards in Munich in 1965, when she was there working on a modelling assignment, and has been credited the band’s muse.

Eventually settling in London, she attended Central St Martins and worked with Vivienne Westwood. In an interview with Italian newspaper La Stanza she credited Vivenne Westwood as her favourite designer, which was reflected in her personal ecclectic dress code.

She starred in many films over her 40-year acting career including Barberella with Jane Fonda.When asked if she was afraid of getting old, Anita told La Stanza “I'm ready to die. I've done so many things here. My mom died at 94. I don't want to lose my independence. Now I'm 75 and I honestly didn't think I'd make it past 40." She died in 2017 in Chichester, West Sussex.

We took a look back at her life, her influence and her best fashion moments of all time.

How did Anita Pallenberg influence fashion?

Anita epitomised ‘bohemian rock’ fashion, influencing the entire rock n roll scene of the 60s and 70s. From mini dresses and low slung belts to feather coats and animal print, she was the It-girl influencer.

What is the Anita Pallenberg movie about?

Premiering in Cannes’ ‘classic’ section during the 2023 festival, ‘Anita’ is a documentary about her life which includes never-before-seen home videos, photographs and words from her unpublished memoir voiced by Scarlett Johansson.

How to dress like Anita Pallenberg?

Thankfully for us, Anita’s signature style has become increasingly popular over the last year or so. Think: Daisy Jones and The Six. But the one key styling hack to get Anita’s specific look, is statement accessories. Sequin headbands, fur boaters, feather boas and fur. She also loved metallics, paisley print and daringly short hemlines. If you want to dress like Anita, go for 70s silhouettes and make a statement. We rounded up some of our favourite 1970s fashion trends that we still love in 2023.

Why did Keith and Anita split?

Anita and Keith Richards were together for 13 years - from 1967 until 1980 and they had three children together. In her interview with La Stampa in 2016, Anita explained they separated because of drug usage. “Because the children have grown up: the difficult thing with Keith is that he slept all day, and I would have had to stay with the children all the time. But I couldn't have kept up with the tours without the help of drugs.”

“Once I was on my own (after the break up), I was happy that I could handle my drugs. I've had a few boyfriends since, but nothing serious. Then I started detoxing. I was also a very broken down alcoholic and it took me 20 years to get over it. I went to a drug centre and AA meetings and all that.”

Did Keith Richards go to Anita Pallenberg’s funeral?

Keith Richards attended her funeral which was a “private humanist service,” according to a spokeswoman at the time. Attended by close friends and family, guests included “her daughter Angela Richards accompanied by her partner Graham Whitney, granddaughter Ava, and son Marlon Richards with wife Lucie and children Ella, Orson and Ida. Keith Richards and Patti attended with their two daughters Theodora and Alexandra.”

“Leah Wood and her husband Jack, Kate Moss and Bella Freud and also attended the private service. ”

Anita Pallenberg’s 10 biggest fashion moments:

Anita Pallenberg and Mariane Faithfull in 1967.

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Mariane Faithfull

Anita Pallenberg and Brian Jones at Cannes, 1967

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Brian Jones

Keith Richards with Anita Pallenberg in Venice, 1967

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards

Anita and Keith at the premiere of Yellow Submarine, 1968

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards

Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards, 1970

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards

Anita Pallenberg, 1971

Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards in London, 1976

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Keith Richards

Anita Pallenberg and Kate Moss at Ronnie Wood's 50th birthday party, 1997

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Kate Moss

Anita Pallenberg and Viscount Dan Macmillan, 2003

© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Dan Macmillan

Anita Pallenberg and Bella Freud, 2004



© Getty Anita Pallenberg and Bella Freud

Anita Pallenberg at Mario Testino: Kate Who?, 2010

© Getty Anita Pallenberg

