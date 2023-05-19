Buy Less, Wear More: Angie Smith’s top 12 things you will wear when the weather is undecided

When it’s starting to get a bit warmer but you still can’t depend on the weather, you need a great light weight jacket in the mix. I’ve been wearing this one by Dagmar whilst I’ve been staying in London and it’s such a good all rounder: making jeans feel elevated and working well over a dress with trainers or clogs.
I’m going to Ibiza next week and will be wearing Free People's Costa Brava shirt on repeat with the most perfect tan sandals by Emme Parsons. Not forgetting that those Arket wide leg jeans are back in stock in that beautiful milky white.
Angie Smith's pieces to wear on repeat this May:
