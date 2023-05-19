Buy Less, Wear More: Angie Smith’s top 12 things you will wear when the weather is undecided

Our fashion contributor shares her edit of top picks to take you from spring through to summer...

When it’s starting to get a bit warmer but you still can’t depend on the weather, you need a great light weight jacket in the mix. I’ve been wearing this one by Dagmar whilst I’ve been staying in London and it’s such a good all rounder: making jeans feel elevated and working well over a dress with trainers or clogs.

I’m going to Ibiza next week and will be wearing Free People's Costa Brava shirt on repeat with the most perfect tan sandals by Emme Parsons. Not forgetting that those Arket wide leg jeans are back in stock in that beautiful milky white.

Angie Smith's pieces to wear on repeat this May:

Relaxed yet refined, this timeless aviator-style jacket boasts an oversized silhouette finished with a buckle detailing, adjustable cuffs, and a diagonal patch pocket at the front.

£450 AT DAGMAR

This colourful cotton vest has a relaxed fit and ribbed hem. Wear it solo or layered over a collared shirt. £155 AT NET-A-PORTER

The skirt section of this dress drapes flatteringly across your body creating a skimming effect. Fitted at the waist and fuller in the hem. Long dolman sleeve shape with shirring detail at the cuffs allowing you to push up to create a more sculptural silhouette.

£295 AT JIGSAW

This jumpsuit is cut for a relaxed fit from washed-silk in a faded army green and is fitted with multiple zipped and cargo-style pockets.

£565 AT NET-A-PORTER

This oversized bag is made from natural fibre fabric and boasts a chic, ombre design. £59.99 AT MANGO

These Arket jeans are a cult favourite. They're made from a non-stretch denim and feature a low rise waist, relaxed fit and loose legs. £89 AT ARKET

Tove's 'Lauryn' dress has gathered cups and a fitted, corset-inspired bodice that cinches the waist.

£545 AT NET-A-PORTER

This slightly cropped sweatshirt is made from organic cotton making in super soft and gives it that cosy worn-in feel. £45 AT ARKET

So cool and classic, this staple shirt is featured in a slouchy, button-front fit and crochet fabrication with collared neckline and floral detailing.

£158 AT FREE PEOPLE​

Crafted from sustainably sourced TENCEL™ lyocell with linen for a breathable finish in classic black, these relaxed fit, high-waisted wide-leg, full length trousers have a pleated design to elongate the leg.

£79 AT COS

Off-the-shoulder ribbed tube top crafted from a knitted cotton blend. It boasts an internal concealed elasticated band for a secure fit in an allover irregular ribbed finish in a fitted silhouette.

£45 AT & OTHER STORIES

The Bari sandals have a substantial yet minimal silhouette that can be expertly styled with a dress, trousers or shorts. $425 AT EMME PARSONS

