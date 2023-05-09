8 ways to wear cowboy boots in 2023

Here's how to nail the Western-inspired footwear trend and the best pairs to shop now...

Y2K devotees will be thrilled to hear that cowboy boots are still utterly relevant in 2023. The Western-inspired footwear trend has been gaining momentum on the runway over the past couple of seasons, spotted at the likes of Chloé, Molly Goddard, A.W.A.K.E. MODE – and we're not even mad at it.

The statement shoe is infused with playfulness and has an almost costume-like appeal. Understated? Hardly. But what cowboy boots lack in subtlety, they more than make up for in noughties glamour.

© Getty Gabriella Berdugo pairs a yellow A-line mini dress with pink cowboy boots

Slipping on a bold pair (think metallic finishes, colour blocking or contrasting topstitching) is a super easy way of injecting an outfit with a sense of fun.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to rocking the larger-than-life boot. Fringed suede tan styles are ideal if you're paying homage to OG Glastonbury boho girlie Sienna Miller, whereas flashy disco-esque shades are very Renaissance Beyoncé.

How do I style cowboy boots?

© Getty Aimee Song rocks a retro flower-adorned black and cream jacket with a pleated skirt and cowboy boots

Cowboy boots and shorter hem lengths go hand in hand like a dream, especially if you've bagged a high drama pair that demand to be shown off. For SS23, we're into easy-breezy shirts, pleated mini skirts and blazer dresses.

But this season's hero piece, the denim midi skirt, also works well, as do slouchy jeans, for maximum Western vibes. Yee-haw, indeed.

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite ways to style cowboy boots this season:

With a bomber jacket and denim skirt...

© Getty Karin Teigl seen wears snakeskin cowboy boots with a pink bomber jacket and a denim midi skirt

With a relaxed-fit shirt dress...

© Getty Xenia Adonts wears black cowboy boots with a white sheer panel shirt dress

With a fringed cape jacket...

© Getty Leia Sfez is styles cowboy boots with a fringed jacket

With a vibrant dress and trench coat...

© Getty A Fashion Week teams a pink shirt dress with tan cowboy boots

With a plunging shirt and wrap skirt...

© Getty A Fashion Week guest dons monochrome cowboy boots with a chevron wrap skirt

With a collared midi and textured coat...

© Getty A Fashion Week guest styles a green shirt dress with black and white cowboy boots

With double denim...

© Getty Gala Gonzalez rocks her pair with a studded denim jacket and matching jeans

With a blazer mini dress...

© Getty Julia Kammerer styles a single-breasted white blazer dress with cowboy boots

