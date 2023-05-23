Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Maya Jama, Ashley Graham, Emma Weymouth: Naomi Campbell's Cannes birthday party was unbelievably stylish - see photos
Naomi Campbell's Cannes birthday party was unbelievably glamorous

The supermodel celebrated her 53rd birthday in style at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Maya Jama, Ashley Graham and Emma Weymouth

Naomi Campbell attends "BOSS X NAOMI - Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party" hosted by Daniel Grieder during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Villa Julia on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline WriterLondon

If anybody knows how to throw a party, its Naomi Campbell.

Last year the supermodel threw the most epic afterparty to celebrate her honorary doctorate. And in the same insanely stylish, unbelievably elegant fashion, she held a party last night to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

Channeling the goddess glamour she brought on the red carpet for the opening night of Cannes film festival, the birthday girl oozed Old Hollywood but make it 2023, in a slinky gold embellished gown with an asymmetrical plunge neckline with elegant feathering across the hem. She wore her long dark tresses in her signature style: sleek chic, and a chunky bangle amped up the glamour.

Like any A-lister having their moment, Naomi then changed outfits, swapping out her glitzy gown for ultra elegance in a cream halterneck dress that screamed quiet luxury.

Who doesn't have a birthday party in La Croisette hosted by Hugo Boss, which is listed as one of the official events during Cannes Film Festival and has an outfit change mid-party? The event titled 'Boss loves Naomi' was held at Villa Julia - an 11 bedroom luxury mansion in the South of France, and guests from socialites to supermodels brought the glamour in quintessentially Campbell style. Later in the evening, she was serenaded by Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke. 

This wasn't her first Cannes birthday party, either. She celebrated her 40th in 2010 at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock - the same place It-girl of the moment Sofia Richie just held the most fashionable wedding of the year. 

More epic parties for us to swoon over please, Naomi...

The outfits you need to see from Naomi Campbell's Cannes birthday party:

Vanessa Kingori, Ashley Graham and Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath

Vanessa Kingori, Ashley Graham and Emma Thynn© Getty
Vanessa Kingori, Ashley Graham and Emma Thynn

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Kate Beckinsale

Maya Jama

Maya Jama attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Maya Jama

Luciana Gimenez

Luciana Gimenez attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Luciana Gimenez

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Fan Bingbing

Neelam Gill

Neelam Gill attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Neelam Gill

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Leomie Anderson

Cindy Bruna

Cindy Bruna attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Cindy Bruna

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Helena Christensen

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Naomi Campbell

Hana Cross

Hana Cross attends 'BOSS Loves Naomi', a special birthday event for Naomi Campbell, hosted by Daniel Grieder, on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for HUGO BOSS)© Getty
Hana Cross

