Naomi Campbell's Cannes birthday party was unbelievably glamorous

The supermodel celebrated her 53rd birthday in style at Cannes Film Festival 2023 with Maya Jama, Ashley Graham and Emma Weymouth

If anybody knows how to throw a party, its Naomi Campbell.

Last year the supermodel threw the most epic afterparty to celebrate her honorary doctorate. And in the same insanely stylish, unbelievably elegant fashion, she held a party last night to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

MORE: Naomi Campbell's most stylish 90s runway moments

RELATED: Naomi Campbell just wore the wackiest shoes of all time



Channeling the goddess glamour she brought on the red carpet for the opening night of Cannes film festival, the birthday girl oozed Old Hollywood but make it 2023, in a slinky gold embellished gown with an asymmetrical plunge neckline with elegant feathering across the hem. She wore her long dark tresses in her signature style: sleek chic, and a chunky bangle amped up the glamour.

Like any A-lister having their moment, Naomi then changed outfits, swapping out her glitzy gown for ultra elegance in a cream halterneck dress that screamed quiet luxury.

MORE: Cannes 2023: All the incredible street style moments from La Croisette

READ: Cannes Film Festival: 15 best dresses of all time

Who doesn't have a birthday party in La Croisette hosted by Hugo Boss, which is listed as one of the official events during Cannes Film Festival and has an outfit change mid-party? The event titled 'Boss loves Naomi' was held at Villa Julia - an 11 bedroom luxury mansion in the South of France, and guests from socialites to supermodels brought the glamour in quintessentially Campbell style. Later in the evening, she was serenaded by Blurred Lines singer Robin Thicke.

This wasn't her first Cannes birthday party, either. She celebrated her 40th in 2010 at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock - the same place It-girl of the moment Sofia Richie just held the most fashionable wedding of the year.

More epic parties for us to swoon over please, Naomi...

The outfits you need to see from Naomi Campbell's Cannes birthday party:

Vanessa Kingori, Ashley Graham and Emma Thynn , Marchioness of Bath

© Getty Vanessa Kingori, Ashley Graham and Emma Thynn

Kate Beckinsale

© Getty Kate Beckinsale

Maya Jama

© Getty Maya Jama

Luciana Gimenez

© Getty Luciana Gimenez

Fan Bingbing

© Getty Fan Bingbing

Neelam Gill

© Getty Neelam Gill

Leomie Anderson

© Getty Leomie Anderson

Cindy Bruna

© Getty Cindy Bruna

Helena Christensen

© Getty Helena Christensen

Naomi Campbell

© Getty Naomi Campbell

Hana Cross

© Getty Hana Cross

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.