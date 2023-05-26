Princess Beatrice just perfected heatwave style: Here are 5 chic similar dresses

The stylish royal stepped out for the Hill House UK launch dinner at the National Gallery and wore the most stunning summer dress ever...

The words that many of us have been waiting for since… well, this time last year: a heatwave is supposedly on its way to the UK. And just in time for the long-awaited sun, Princess Beatrice made an appearance at a launch event in London last night wearing the chicest floral dress that is ideal for any occasion in the warm weather.

The stylish royal has a penchant for pretty midis– from berry toned Beulah dresses to scalloped black pieces paired with Chanel slingbacks, she’s a go-to for chic yet versatile outfit inspo.

© Getty Beatrice wore a HillHouse dress to the brand's UK launch dinner

On May 25 the princess attended the Hill House Home UK launch dinner at The National Gallery wearing the ‘Daphne’ dress from the brand’s exquisite range. Founder Nell Diamond started the label in NYC in 2016 ‘with a dream to make happy things for happy places’. And Beatrice’s outfit certainly pleased our sartorial hearts…

The dress boasts the label’s signature ruffle sleeves – elevating the strappy dress and giving it a romantic silhouette; a flowy a-line skirt with a structured bodice to keep a flattering shape; a flirtatious scooped neckline and the most exquisite floral design. Florals for summer? Not groundbreaking, but a must-have. It’s also made from 100% cotton and has pockets – a dream come true.

© Getty Princess Beatrice of York with Hill House founded Nell Diamond and Alice Naylor-Leyland

Bea paired hers with a pair of patent nude court shoes that Meghan Markle would certainly approve of, and a cropped white jacket from Alice and Olivia (that you’d probably eschew if it was 30 degrees…).

Technically it’s not even summer yet, but it seems we need to be prepared to attend events in ridiculously hot weather ASAP. From cotton to crochet, florals to bold colours, staying cool doesn’t mean looking chic has to be sacrificed...

Here’s 5 chic dresses to wear in a heatwave:

Cut outs, ultra chic satin, pleated fabric, and elastic waist, a sulty front slit and summer-approved beading detailing. We're in love...

£49.99 AT MANGO

"Summer in a dress. The Genevieve has a slim-fitting pleated bodice with adjustable/removable spaghetti straps and a smocked back for extra comfort and versatility." £165 £80 AT KITRI

This beautiful dress is 100% cotton and boasts a "square-neck, shoulder straps, all-over broderie anglaise-embroidery, tiered-hem" and a gathered skirt. Perfect for beach lunches to summer eveing parties £139 AT SELFRIDGES

This is Hill House's "signature garment; soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night." The stunning vintage floral print is handmade in collaboration with artist Leïla Dubus. £145 AT HILL HOUSE HOME

"Made from 100% organic linen, it owes its striking shape to two different sets of flared panels which can be regulated with a belt at the back depending whether or not a loose or more fitted shape is preferred. It comes with a low back and adjustable oversized tie straps which allows for even more variety." £415 AT WOLF AND BADGER

