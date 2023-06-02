Edward Enniful is leaving his position as British Vogue's Editor-In-Chief

Edward Enniful has announced he is stepping away from his role as Editor In Chief of British Vogue in 2024.

The 51-year-old had successful stints at i-D, Italian Vogue and US Vogue, before making history when he took the EIC position in 2017, when he became the first man and the first ever black editor in the magazine's 130 year reign.

© Getty Edward signing limited edition copies of his first issue in2017

He sent a to editorial leaders at Vogue France, Vogue Italia, Vogue Spain and Vogue Germany on Friday June 2 breaking the news that he will be leaving his EIC role and taking on a more global position. "Anna [Wintour] Roger [Lynch], and I have been discussing how I can play a broader role in enhancing Vogue globally," he said in the memo obtained by Fashionista from a spokesperson at Conde Nast.

"I am excited to share that from next year I will be stepping into the newly appointed position of editorial advisor of British Vogue and global creative and cultural advisor of Vogue, where I will continue to contribute to the creative and cultural success of the Vogue brand globally while having the freedom to take on broader creative projects."

© Getty He released his autobiography "A Visible Man" in September 2022

"To optimize my increased global responsibilities, and to give British Vogue the new focus it will deserve, we saw the opportunity to hire, in concert with our global editorial structure, a head of editorial content for British Vogue. The position will partner very closely with you all and Anna, and will initially report to me until we have onboarded them."

He finished by saying, "For now everything remains the same, and I’m so excited about what the future holds for us. I would like to thank Roger and Anna for their continued support."

Praised for championing diversity and bringing a "New Vogue", Enniful has led the British edition of the publication to success in various ways such as: his momentous all-African cover star issue in 2022; making Judi Dench theit oldest cover star when she was 85; having the Duches of Sussex guest edit an issue on changemakers; making Timothée Chalamet the first solo male on the cover of a British Vogue print edition, and daringly venturing into politics. In response to a comment made by Donald Trump on immigrants, he spearheaded the video project I Am An Immigrant, gathering big names from the fashion, music, and film to show the creative input of people who are immigrants in the US.

No announcements have yet been made on potential replacements.

