Holly Willoughby used a clever styling trick for her return to This Morning

All eyes were on TV presenter Holly Willoughby as she made her return to This Morning on Monday following a brief hiatus.

The 42-year-old came off air for a short while after news broke of her colleague Phillip Schofield's resignation from the daytime show.

Holly exuded 'Quiet Luxury' for her return to the sofa

Making an emotional statement, Holly addressed Phillip's affair with a younger male ITV employee. She addressed the This Morning viewers directly, saying: "Firstly, are you okay? I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions."

The broadcaster marked her return to the programme with a clever styling trick that made us do a double take.

Holly hopped on the 'Quiet Luxury' fashion trend, donning an elegant ivory shirt dress by British high street label Reiss. Embodying low-key chic, the brand's 'Milena' design features a sharp point collar, central button detailing and a belted waistband.

What is 'Quiet Luxury'?

The trend is pretty self-explanatory – its aesthetic is defined by a no-frills look of luxury. Logomania fans – you may want to sit this one out. 'Quiet Luxury' is about flattering lines, an expensive-looking colour palette and silhouettes that exude a sense of understated elegance. "It's a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes, they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe," stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion.

Providing polish, Holly's dress felt both spring-appropriate and versatile. Retailing at £188, the piece would work well alongside a wide-brim raffia hat and knotted slides for a balmy June evening or layered under a camel trench coat for an office day.

Waste no time if you're giving your current wardrobe a quietly luxurious update…

Milena Button Front Midi Dress – Reiss

