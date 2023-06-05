Holly Willoughby makes surprising revelation about daughter Belle live on air

Holly Willoughby has made a very surprising revelation about her tween daughter, Belle.

The presenter, 42, opened up about one of her kids during the beauty segment on Monday's instalment of This Morning.

Whilst discussing the latest celebrity makeup and skincare launches from the likes of Hailey Bieber and Lady Gaga, Holly told beauty expert Nadine Baggott: "My daughter, who suddenly is approaching teenage years, and is suddenly watching everything that she sees, if a celebrity is attached to something, she's like, 'Ahhh Selena Gomez has got this mummy…'"

In response, Nadine chimed in: "Well she's going to love the Ariana Grande one," to which Holly replied: "Precisely."

Holly shares Belle, 12, with her husband Dan Baldwin. The couple are also doting parents to sons Harry, 14, and Chester, eight. While Holly prefers to keep her children's identities hidden, she does share rare photos of family life on her personal Instagram account.

Speaking on This Morning early in 2021, Holly explained: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there." She added: "They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Holly's rare comment about her daughter comes after she resumed her presenting role on This Morning following a planned holiday break. The star jetted off to Portugal for a two-week break with her family amid reports of an ongoing feud with her former co-star, Phillip Schofield.

She made an emotional return to the couch on Monday morning, where she addressed Phillip's affair with a younger man.

Joined by This Morning regular Josie Gibson, Holly said: "Josie thank you for being here. Right! Deep breath.

"Firstly, are you okay? I hope so... I imagine you might have been feeling like I have, worried, shaken, troubled, let down and full of questions. You, me and everyone here put our trust in someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved."

She went on to say: "That is a lot to process. It's equally hard to see the toll it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. From my heart, thank you for all of your kind messages."

Phillip quit This Morning back in May after growing reports of a feud with Holly started to emerge. The presenter - who joined This Morning more than 20 years ago - later admitted to having an "unwise but not illegal" affair with a younger male ITV employee.

In a lengthy statement given to The Daily Mail, Phillip said: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over."

