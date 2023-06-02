Beach babe Holly Willoughby brushes off Phillip Schofield debacle in denim shorts

Like the PR team at ITV, it hasn’t been the easiest of months for Holly Willoughby. The This Morning star brushed aside the ongoing drama surrounding her former co-host Phillip Schofield’s affair and jetted off to sunny Portugal, where she would frequently holiday with the axed presenter.

Holly was pictured by the MailOnline looking breezy on the beach in a black swimsuit and faded black denim mini shorts. The 42-year-old soaked up the Algarve rays with her family as they headed to their £8 million property in the popular Portuguese area.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield Is ‘Broken And Ashamed’ After Revealing Affair

The presenter upped the glamour in a wide-brimmed white hat featuring black ribbon detailing and slipped on some black sunglasses. An on-trend rattan tote bag carrying her beach essentials was hooked over her shoulder and a vibrant orange scrunchie adorned her wrist.

NEW: Phillip Schofield puts £1.2m home with wife Steph on the market after This Morning axe

© Instagram Holly returned to her Portugal home with her family

The Phillip Schofield scandal explained:

Holly has been taking a two-week break from the ITV programme while the storm blows over. The trip is no doubt bittersweet for the Dancing on Ice star, who regularly holidayed with Phillip in the Algarve every summer.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been good friends for years and the mother-of-three was by his side when he came out as gay back in 2020

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV on Friday and was dropped by his agency YMU following the revelations about his personal life. The presenting duo haven't been seen together since Holly issued a scathing statement about Phillip's affair.

© Getty Phillip Schofield and his daughter Molly Schofield

She wrote on Instagram last weekend: "It's taken time to process yesterday's news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It's been very hurtful to find out that was a lie. Holly."

© Shutterstock This Morning has replied to reports of an axe

After Phillip's exit from the show a few days before news of his affair broke, Holly released a brief statement which read: "Hi everyone... It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip has broken his silence after being dropped by Prince's Trust

Following increasing media attention surrounding Holly and Phillip's friendship and the blonde beauty's future on the show, it was confirmed that Holly would be taking a two-week break from presenting the series, with Alison Hammond presenting in the meantime alongside Dermot O'Leary and Craig Doyle.

DISCOVER: Everything Holly Willoughby has said about the This Morning’s Phillip Schofield drama

ITV bosses have since reassured fans that Holly will be back, telling Manchester Evening News: "As per our statement on Saturday 20th May, Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on Monday 5th June following an extended half term break."

