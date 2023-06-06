Holly Willoughby models perfect summer dress in beach snap from family holiday in Portugal

Holly Willoughby and her family left the UK for sunny Portugal last week, following Phillip Schofield's resignation from ITV and the release of his shocking statement, in which he confirmed he had had an affair with a young employee on This Morning.

During Holly's two-week break for the hit ITV breakfast show, the star stayed away from social media, only briefly interrupting her break to share a short statement on the matter, and chose not to post any holiday snaps with her followers – until now!

Taking to her Wylde Moon newsletter on Monday afternoon, the mother-of-three shared a gorgeous beach snap of herself modelling a beautiful black dress which she perfectly accessorised with a straw hat, black sunnies and a black bag.

"My style guru, Danielle, is here with a capsule collection of summer wardrobe essentials," she told her subscribers in the email.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby looked stunning in a black dress during her trip to Portugal

"We know you love to transition effortlessly and cost-effectively from season to season, and Danielle's rundown of key pieces that you can mix and match, mean you'll never be stuck for an outfit idea this summer.

"And the best part is that you'll probably have most of them squirreled away in your wardrobe already! But if there is anything that needs updating, she's got plenty of gorgeous options from the High Street and beyond."

Holly returned to This Morning on Monday alongside Josie

Dannii, who has been Holly's stylist for several years, is a contributor to Wylde Moon, Holly's lifestyle brand where the presenter discusses the likes of style and beauty, crystals and astrology and relationships.

Last year, in a rare interview, the stylist opened up about styling Holly and the secret behind her popular fashion looks.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby shared a makeup-free snap over the weekend

"Something that is key with dressing Holly is a nipped-in waist," Danielle told express.co.uk in December. "Drawing attention to Holly’s waist is key, especially for TV as you have no control over camera angles."

She added: "Making sure nothing is too oversized or has no excess fabric is key."

© Instagram In the past, Holly has often shared photos of her family holiday's. Seen here with her husband Dan marking ten years of marriage

Holly has previously praised Dannii, who began styling her following the departure of her former stylist, Angie Smith. She said: "I'm not a model and I'm not a straight up and down sample size kind of girl, so putting your trust in another person to dress you is really hard, and that trust comes only with time and experience.

"She knows me, and like all of my team, she's a friend. She’s seen it all and has often had to help me through times when the show must go on, despite what's going on with me personally."

