Princess Kate's gingham blazer is going to be your new summer uniform: Here are 5 to shop now

The Princess of Wales wore a failproof smart-casual look for a visit to the Windsor Family Hub...

If it isn't broken, don't fix it, right? That's the Princess of Wales' motto for her casual-cool outings right now.

On Tuesday, Kate visited the Windsor Family Hub to hear about the important work the organisation carries out to provide support to families across Windsor, Maidenhead and surrounding areas.

© Getty The Princess wore a blue gingham blazer from Zara

For the occasion she used her go-to, formulaic styling hack that proves successful every single time. She wore a baby blue gingham blazer from Zara (continuing on her streak as a high-street hero), layered over a white Ralph Lauren tank top, paired with dark wash blue trousers from L.K. Bennett.

Of course, it's a given that blazers are a must-have in every capsule wardrobe. But as always, the Princess was bang on trend with her jacket, schooling us on gently and effortlessly adding colour into summer looks.

The ever-trendy royal has moved on from sporting Barbiecore to the perennially popular balletcore, pairing her look with pointed navy ballerina flats from Emmy London. This is the first time the princess has worn ballet shoes in 2023 - does this mean summer is officially here?

© Getty A colourful blazer and cigarette trousers is her current go-to

The versatility of Kate's blazer means when the British weather finally starts to play ball, her navy trousers can easily be swapped out for white jeans or tailored trousers.

Proving that her outift combination is failproof, for an outing last month she wore a yellow blazer from L.K. Bennett and paired the look with white tailored cigarette trousers from Alexander McWueen, a white ribbed vest top from H&M and Veja trainers.

Kate nailed dopamine dressing in a yellow blazer

We know flat shoes are a key player in Kate's summer wardrobe. So much so that she wore flats to the Royal Charity Polo Cup last year (which FYI now come in even more colours, you're welcome), proving that flat shoes are a chic (and more comfortable) alternative to court shoes.

Suffice to say the Princess' combo of a colourful blazer, tailored trousers and flat shoes is all you need to nail an ultra chic casual-cool look this summer.

