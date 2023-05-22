Princess Kate rocks cult-adored espadrilles at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Princess of Wales just reinvigorated our summer wardrobe with a major source of footwear inspiration – and now we're updating our wish list.

Looking characteristically chic, Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower show on Monday for its first-ever children's picnic.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a pink midi dress by ME+EM at the Chelsea Flower Show

The 41-year-old opted for a bubble gum pink dress by disruptive British luxury label ME+EM. The two-tone shirt dress featured elegant pintucks, airy sleeves and a softly pleated midi skirt.

But what caught our eye the most was Princess Kate's footwear – a summer-appropriate style that she has turned to on multiple occasions. Espadrille wedges made for the perfect outfit accompaniment, Castañer's 'Carina' 80 design, to be specific.

Since founder Luis Castañer teamed up with Yves Saint Laurent and invented the espadrille wedge in the 1970s, the Spanish heritage footwear brand has achieved cult status, adored by royals, celebrities and fashion editors alike.

The Castañer wedge is polished and unfussy, but also, crucially, nature-defyingly comfortable. (I am utterly devoted to my own tomato red 'Chiara' pair.)

Naturally, the engagement-brimmed royal lifestyle demands long periods of standing, and so comfort is key. Princess Kate's light brown suede pair felt fresh and elegant, and the flower-tipped ankle ties felt very fitting for the occasion.

Carina 80 suede & jute espadrille wedges - Castañer

The princess finished off her look with another horticultural fashion tribute – gold drop earrings shaped like fern leaves from British luxury jeweller Zoraida.

