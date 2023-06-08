7 Chic restaurants to take your dad for Father's Day 2023

There's no better place to spend Father's Day than London, regardless of whether you're a weekend visitor or a fully-fledged Londoner. The capital is home to some of the most exquisite dining establishments in the world that are still waiting to be explored.

We're fully aware that the volume of bars and restaurants can make finding the perfect one feel like a needle in a haystack. But, fear not. We have some of the chicest, most exquisite places to take your father figure to celebrate. Whether he wants to eat a cigar (yes, you read that right), sip cocktails with views across London, or enjoy a champagne lunch with live soul music; we've have something that will suit everybody's taste this Father's Day 2023.

MORE: 12 luxurious surprises to make his Father's Day unforgettable

READ: The 7 best private members clubs in London

For dads who love...Indian cuisine

Jamavar Mayfair

If your dad loves Indian food, then Jamavar is the place to be. Known for its pan-Indian cuisine and decor as exquisite as the food, the fine dining restaurant on Mount Street is presenting a tasting menu dedicated to founder Samyukta Nair’s father and grandfather for Father's Day. The restaurant was created by the founding family of the Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts in India, who have Jamavar's in India, London and Doha. The London restaurant earned a Michelin star in 2022. The Father's Day menu is available from 16th-18th June.

8 Mount Street, Mayfair, jamavarrestaurants.com

For dads who love... whiskey

Park Chinois

We're not sure what sounds more appealing; the whiskey flights or the dark chocolate cigar filled with chocolate mousse and caramel and served with vanilla ice cream over dry ice....

The fine dining restaurant is a go-to for A-star chinese food in London, therefore the addition of a decadent dessert and/or whiskey tasting is the icing on the cake. Raise a glass (or four) with either Macallan Oak, 18yo or 25yo, Yamazaki 2022 Cask series or Suntory 100 Year Anniversary. It will be hard for dad not to have a good time.

17 Berkeley St, Mayfair, parkchinois.com

For dads who love... a quintessentially British lunch

Stanley's Chelsea

Located just off the King’s Road in London, Stanley's is inspired by the quintessential English country garden. The restaurant and courtyard bar offers a comfortable place for guests to come to eat, drink and relax. The courtyard is the perfect place to enjoy this lovely weather for lunch, drinks, dinner or private dining events.

The menu at Stanley’s focuses on the finest seasonal produce, showcasing the best of British suppliers and ingredients in a relaxed contemporary style.

151 Sydney St, Chelsea, stanleyschelsea.co.uk

For dads who...are meat lovers

Butlers Wharf Chop House

Butlers Wharf Chop House offers a dining experience as delectable as the scenery. Perfect for the meat-eating afficionados, the restaurant also boasts quiet literally unbeatable views. It is situated with the quaint cobbled streets of London Bridge one side, and a full, riverside view of Tower Bridge on the other.

Whether its sharing a chateaubriand or diving into a roast dinner, it's the perfect spot for dinner with a view.

36e Shad Thames, London Bridge, chophouse-restaurant.co.uk

For dads who love... a slice of luxury

The Lanesborough

The iconic Lanesborough grill at the five-star hotel at Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge is the perfect place to celebrate Father’s Day in style. Executive head chef Shay Cooper has created an exquisite set Sunday lunch menu with plenty of choice. From Beef Wellington to Dover Sole, whiskey brownie to lemon tart, the impressive menu has something to suit everybody. And of course, champagne is a given.

Hyde Park Corner, Knightsbridge, oetkercollection.com

For dads who love...cocktails with a view

Hutong

What better place to enjoy cocktails than from the 33rd floor of the Shard? And not just any old cocktails. Hutong's mixologists have created a brand new menu to celebrate the relationship between Chinese philosophy, astrology, and the world of mixology. Or if dad isn't that experimental, just enjoy some classic cocktails with views across London. Enjoy with a sophisticated northern Chinese sit-down meal, or with some dimsum and dumplings from the snack bar menu.

The Shard, 33 St Thomas St, London Bridge, hutong.co.uk

For the dad who... loves music

Quaglinos

Quaglinos is famous for oozing glamour. On Sunday 18th June, the iconic restaurant in St James' is hosting a Father's Day special of its classic 'Soul Sunday' lunch. Enjoy a two or three course meal with live music.

16 Bury Street , St James, quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.