The 7 best private members clubs in London

Gone are the days where private members clubs are solely for the benefit of wealthy gentlemen of noble status. London of course was the OG hub for these exckusive clubs that rose to prominence around the 17th century, particularly around St James' and Pall Mall.

Fast forward 400 years, and these VIP hangouts are the ultimate place for celebrities, socialites and special guests alike (inclusing women, hooray). From BAFTA parties to royal wedding anniversaries, a small selection of London clubs are the playground for the coolest A-listers on the planet.

Nowadays there are so many private clubs to choose from, which still require a thorough application process. But whether you're thinking of joining or just want some insider info, the following clubs are the ones you need to have in your radar in 2023.

House of Koko

The House of Koko in Camden opened it's doors in March 2022 after it's long awaited debuted was postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. What used to be a concert venue and former theatre, the 123 year old building has been revived to become north London's chicest venue with an impressive line up of events, from launch parties to panel discussions.

74 Crowndale Road, Camden

5 Hertford Street

Went 5 Hertford Street (or, 5H as it's known) first opened in 2021, Mick Jagger and Kate Moss made an appearance during the first week. Owned by Robin Birley (the son of the Annabel's founder Mark Birley), the most exclusive guests from Leonardo di Caprio to Boris Johnson have made appearances at the incredibly private venue, though One Direction famously got rejected in 2013. The club downstairs Loulou's is named after Birley's aunt and fashion designer Loulou de la Falaise is equally as luxuorious and alluring as it is exclusive.

5 Hertford Street, Mayfair

Annabel’s

Perhaps the most recognised of the clubs, Annabel's has been the place to be since 1963. In 2018 it opened the doors to its much-anticipated new home, a Grade I listed Georgian mansion house at 46 Berkeley Square. The club has six restaurants, and everybody from The Supremes to Lady Gaga has performed inside the 26,000 square foot venue.

46 Berkeley Square, Mayfair

Apollo’s Muse

We'd argue that if there was a private members clubs interiors awards, Apollo's Muse would take the crown. Just three months after Bacchanalia opened its doors in December 2022, Richard Caring officially opened Apollo’s Muse in March - the private members club that is housed within the walls of the stunning Greco-Italian concept restaurant. Olivier Rousteing recently hosted a Balmain dinner and Machine Gun Kelly hosted a party there in May.

1 Mount Street, Mayfair

George

Founded in 2001, George is a contemporary club, restaurant and bar that reopened this spring. The club exudes style and is dog friendly. What more could you ask for? It's Richard Caring's latest opening that boasts a ground-floor dining room with works by David Hockney hung on the walls, an outdoor terrace and an art deco downstairs bar.

88-89 Mount Street, Mayfair

Maison Estelle

House in a Grade II building on Grafton Street, this is arguably Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugiene's favourite hangout spot. The owners are hospitality group Ennismore, who also own Gleneagles in Scotland. The building is a huge 24,000 square feet and includes three restaurants, 10 distinct bars, a library/study, and a nightclub, each room with it's own designs .

6 Grafton Street, Mayfair

Oswald's

You may recognise this name as Beyonce and Jay-Z went here for date night during her London Renaissance tour. One of the newer venues on London's private club roster, Oswald’s was opened in 2018 by Robin Birley - the 64-year-old businessman who also owns 5 Hertford Street. Birley is the second son of Lady Annabel Goldsmith, from her marriage to Mark Birley – the late club owner who founded the world famous Annabels. Birley's grandfather Sir Oswald was a royal portraitist who the club is named after.

25 Albermarle Street, Mayfair.



