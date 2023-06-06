11 luxury Father's Day gift ideas

Impress the paternal figure in your life with these first-rate presents

Most dads would be more than satisfied with a spot of quality time, but if you're planning on pushing the boat out this Father's Day, you'll be spoilt for choice in the gift department.

If the paternal figure in your life fits the typical non-splurgy archetype (i.e. still rocking a pair of pre-millennium jeans), they could well deserve a splash of luxury.

From ultra-luxe chess sets to chic fragrances, indulge your Father's Day recipient to high heaven (and simultaneously bag yourself some serious brownie points).

Hello! Fashion shares the luxury Father's Day gift ideas to shop now:

The skincare set

Youth Renewing Collection - Lab Series

Lab Series' Youth Renewing set is perfect for the man who insists soap and water is all he needs. It's the routine built for skincare novices who want to look refreshed and renewed with minimal fuss.

The wallet

8 Card Single Billfold Wallet - Aspinal of London

Aspinal of London represents the cream of the crop when it comes to luxury goods – give your dad's wallet a sleek upgrade with this slimline accessory in 'Tobacco Pebble' leather.

The grooming tool

Series 8 8390cc Electric Shaver - Braun

For a super smooth shave, this waterproof electric razor will make a daily ritual feel utterly indulgent.

The tie

Mustard Leaf Print Tie – Sirplus

This premium wool-silk tie is giving luxe, with a playful, leafy twist.

The fragrance

Terre d'Hermès – Hermès

Warm and woody with a dash of grapefruit brilliance, Terre d'Hermès is a gorgeous, earthy scent.

The knit

Cable-Knit Baby Cashmere Half-Zip Sweater – Loro Piana

Loro Piana's cashmere knits are a cut above the rest and this cream quarter zip is super versatile.

The coffee machine

SES500BSS Bambino Plus Coffee Machine – Sage

Promising barista-level quality, this high-tech coffee machine by Sage is discreet, elegant and cool – ideal for caffeine junkies.

The chess set

Fowler Chess and Draughts Game Set – Ralph Lauren

This handcrafted playing board accommodates both chess and draughts and feels utterly luxe with chrome-finished pieces.

The pen

Meisterstück Gold-Coated Classique Fountain Pen – Montblanc

For stationery obsessives, this exquisite Montblanc fountain pen would make for a chic desk addition.

The belt

Tank Belt - Cartier

Cartier's Tank belt will allow the paternal figure in your life to hop on the 'Quiet Luxury' trend. A word of warning: you may have to explain the concept.

The robe

House robe – Soho Home

Bring a Soho House stalwart into your dad's life with this super cosy, fluffy robe.

