The chicest new restaurant openings in London in 2024

London's culinary scene is steeped in history and rich in culture.

Let's be honest though, we're overwhelmed with choices and therefore often end up sticking to what we already know. But with the new restaurant openings happening in the capital this year, your palette is going to be more well-versed than ever in 2024.

It's only January and the list of ultra-chic new openings is already plentiful, from omasake restaurants with just six seats, to luxury bistros with vintage French decor, we're keeping you up to date with the most luxurious new openings throughout the year.

How We Chose:

Newness: I chose restaurants in London that are new or reopening in 2024. I explored the menus, decor and location of each to provide all the necessary information you need.

Location: Each restaurant is based in London

Menu: As these are either just opened or not yet open, some may not have a personal review from the Hello! Fashion team, therefore the "menu highlights" are pieces that stood out to me as a selling point from each menu.

Clap London

Clap is a new sensory Japanese dining experience in Knightsbridge. With luxury restaurants already in Riyadh, Dubai and Beirut, Clap's fourth location and first in the UK opened this January. The fine-dining restaurant is spread across two stories: the sixth floor boasts live sushi and robata counters, while the seventh floor features an ultra-chic rooftop bar, lounge and terrace area with views across London's most luxurious borough.

Menu highlights: Rock Shrimp Tempura, Wagyu Beef & Foie Gras Gyoza with truffle teriyaki, sea bass and mango ceviche, yellowtail sashimi

12-14 Basil Street, Clap

Bar du Champagne

This new bar opened on Henrietta Street in Covent Garden just before the new year. If the name didn't give it away, the restaurant boasts a decadent champagne bar alongside a modern French bistro. Split across two floors with an outdoor heated terrace and semi-private dining space, the interiors are a haven for retro decor lovers - the furniture is entirely vintage, with walls washed in warming yellow and adorned with pink Venini chandeliers, and 1950s bar stools. I'm sold already...

Menu highlights: Duck rillettes with 'boozy cherry', Truffled Croque Monsieur, Ox cheek & mozzarella croquettes with truffle mayonnaise & pecorino

24 Henrietta St, Bar Du Champagne

Juno

They say big things come in small packages, which is why we've high hopes for London's smallest omakase bar that recently opened in Notting Hill. With just six seats, successfully getting a booking is going to earn you serious bragging rights. Housed upstairs inside Los Mochis, the restaurant's executive chef Leonard Tanyag and head sushi chef Han will serve a 15-course fine dining 'Mexico meets Japan' menu using line-caught fish.

Menu highlights: Omasake means that the dishes are selected by the chef, therefore there's no menu to choose from, but the good news is every dish is entirely gluten and nut-free.

2-4 Farmer St (inside Los Mochis), Juno

Restaurant story

A new opening with a twist. Tom Sellers first opened this restaurant in 2013, gaining a Michelin star after five months, followed by a second in 2021. In 2023 the site closed for a 'six-month' refurbishment, and finally, eleven months later, the multi-million pound makeover is complete. The new restaurant includes a brand new floor with an outdoor balcony and views of the Shard. There's also a new opulent private dining room with open kitchen views.

Menu highlights: Story doesn't give out menus. Instead, your meal will consist of "delicate, masterful dishes inspired and led by the British seasons and the very best produce available". It offers a nine-course tasting menu with snacks and treats, at both lunch and dinner...

199 Tooley St, Story

Josephine

Michelin star chef Claude Bosi and his wife Lucy are opening a chic neighbourhood bistro on the corner of Fulham Road in Chelsea, inspired by his Lyonnaise roots and named after his grandmother - wholesome.

Menu highlights: There's no menu available just yet, so watch this space...

315 Fulham Rd, Josephine

Akira Back

Situated inside the Mandarin Oriental in Mayfair, Chef Akira Beck is making his UK debut with a restaurant that will seat up to 148 guests. With restaurants already in Dubai, Beverly Hills, Singapore and more, he will bring his culinary expertise to London to lead concepts including: Akira Back restaurant, chef’s table Dosa, as well as cocktail bar ABar Lounge and ABar Rooftop.

Menu highlights: There's no menu available just yet, so watch this space...

22 Hanover Square, Akira Back London

