Alexa Chung’s garden party outfit is cool-girl personified

The model just showed us the chicest way to wear mermaidcore in 2023

Alexa Chung is constantly proving she is one of the coolest style muses on the planet.

From wearing naked dresses to meet King Charles III to adapting her vintage Mulberry bags to make them unique, to channelling coastal grandmother on a night out, to wearing perhaps the ugliest shoe of 2023 yet still making us want to buy them, there is never a dull moment when it comes to the fashionista's sartorial agenda.

Constantly schooling us on giving classic outfits the coolest twist, now she has totally raised the bar for garden party fashion (and FYI, there wasn't a quintessential floral dress in sight). She shared a series of snaps with her 6.1 million followers oozing cool-girl chic against a backdrop that was something from a rom-com set in the English countryside. And her outfit schooled us on making the mermaidcore trend quirky but quaint.

© Instagram Alexa schooled us on wearing mermaidcore for a garden party

The dress was pretty much Alexa's style in a nutshell: chic, elegant and a little bit funky. She wore Loewe's cream shell cotton-blend maxi dress which boasts a draped high neck, a sleeveless silhouette and is adorned with a sub aquatic motifs.

The label explains thats the "tube dress crafted in lightweight ribbed cotton stretch jersey with print inspired by the Spanish surrealist painter Maruja Mallo and her 'Living Nature' series."

© Instagram She opted for a super summery satin red lip

Clearly a fan of Jonathan Anderson's creative direction (who heads up both Loewe and J.W Anderson), she also owns his eponymous label's controversial frog mules.

Alexa paired the dress with bronze peep toe mules (the shoe style we predicted would be everywhere in 2023 after Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore the coolest Bottega pair at the end of last year) and minimalistic face glam with a statement satin red lip.

© Instagram @alexachung

What is mermaidcore?

Mermaidcore is one of this year's biggest trends. Mermaid-inspired fashion includes everything from pearl hair accessories to metallic shoes, sheer glittery dresses to icy blue eyeshadow. Though you may take the trend literally if you wish (and look chic whilst doing so) by wearing shell and starfish shaped accessories, this isn’t a necessity. The aesthetic includes creams, blues and pastels, glistening netted, sheer or metallic materials, adorned with beads, pearls and sequins.

Alexa's dress is perhaps the chicest take on the trend so far, and we are tottaly obsessed.