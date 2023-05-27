Last year, we had TikTok to thank for two of the biggest fashion trends of the year: Mermaidcore and Barbiercore. And, like every other retro trend we saw appearaing in 2022, neither are slowing down this summer.
Alongside Gen-z's obsession with everything from the 90s/00s right now, the live action version of The Little Mermaid finally hit UK cinema’s this month. And Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the movie, has been channelling her character through the most epic mermaid core-approved outfits whilst on the movie’s global red carpet premieres, only furthering our obsession with the iridescent trend.
The hashtag #mermaidcore has ammassed a whopping 204.3 million views on TikTok, whilst #mermaidcoreaesthetic has 17.7 million and #mermaidcoreoutfits has 7.3 million views. Resale platform Depop revealed that Mermaidcore was one of ther key fashion trends for 2023, as at the end of last year they had seen an 88% increase in searches for the aesthetic.
What is mermaidcore?
If you search for mermaidcore moodboards, Halle Bailey’s photograph usually appears with her surrounded by the Y2K aesthetic of every millennial in 2003's dreams. Mermaid-inspired fashion includes everything from pearl hair accessories to metallic shoes, sheer glittery dresses to icy blue eyeshadow. Though you may take the trend literally if you wish (and look chic whilst doing so) by wearing shell and starfish shaped accessories, this isn’t a necessity. The aesthetic includes creams, blues and pastels, glistening netted, sheer or metallic materials, adorned with beads, pearls and sequins. Think unicorn-vibes but make it coastal (though unicorns are fictional and Ariel is real, of course…).
When is the little mermaid out in the UK?
The Little Mermaid was released on May 26 2023.
The trend’s playful, yet light, whimsical feel is perfect for summer, and these chic pieces will keep you glistening all summer long…
10 Mermaidcore fashion pieces that will make a splash this summer
The Earrings
The Crochet Dress
The Fish Bag
The Slingbacks
The Shell Bag
The Graphic Tee
The Headband
The Mermaid Dress
The Pearlescent Clutch
The Locket
