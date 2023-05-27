10 Mermaidcore fashion pieces that will make a splash this summer

Last year, we had TikTok to thank for two of the biggest fashion trends of the year: Mermaidcore and Barbiercore. And, like every other retro trend we saw appearaing in 2022, neither are slowing down this summer.

Alongside Gen-z's obsession with everything from the 90s/00s right now, the live action version of The Little Mermaid finally hit UK cinema’s this month. And Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the movie, has been channelling her character through the most epic mermaid core-approved outfits whilst on the movie’s global red carpet premieres, only furthering our obsession with the iridescent trend.

MORE: Mermaidcore was the standout fashion trend at The Little Mermaid premiere

RELATED: The only 5 things you need to nail the Barbiecore trend

© Getty Halle Bailey gave all the mermaidcore vibes at the Australian premiere of The Little Mermaid

The hashtag #mermaidcore has ammassed a whopping 204.3 million views on TikTok, whilst #mermaidcoreaesthetic has 17.7 million and #mermaidcoreoutfits has 7.3 million views. Resale platform Depop revealed that Mermaidcore was one of ther key fashion trends for 2023, as at the end of last year they had seen an 88% increase in searches for the aesthetic.

What is mermaidcore?

If you search for mermaidcore moodboards, Halle Bailey’s photograph usually appears with her surrounded by the Y2K aesthetic of every millennial in 2003's dreams. Mermaid-inspired fashion includes everything from pearl hair accessories to metallic shoes, sheer glittery dresses to icy blue eyeshadow. Though you may take the trend literally if you wish (and look chic whilst doing so) by wearing shell and starfish shaped accessories, this isn’t a necessity. The aesthetic includes creams, blues and pastels, glistening netted, sheer or metallic materials, adorned with beads, pearls and sequins. Think unicorn-vibes but make it coastal (though unicorns are fictional and Ariel is real, of course…).

When is the little mermaid out in the UK?

The Little Mermaid was released on May 26 2023.

MORE: Halle Bailey and Julia Garner stun in cut-out dresses at the Vanity Fair x TikTok party

RELATED: Is 'Barbie dressing' a thing now? These doll-inspired looks dominated the Grammys red carpet

The trend’s playful, yet light, whimsical feel is perfect for summer, and these chic pieces will keep you glistening all summer long…

10 Mermaidcore fashion pieces that will make a splash this summer

The Earrings

"Hoop earrings in a matt gold-toned finish, accented with dangling seashell pendants and hoops closure." £45 AT AND OTHER STORIES

The Crochet Dress

"Alix Pinho's 'Mermaid' mini dress is intricately crocheted from cotton to create a variety of oceanic motifs. Layer it over your favorite swimsuit on trips to the beach."

£494.48 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Fish Bag

"Anya Hindmarch's playfully kitsch pieces inject a dose of joy into outfits, seen in this orange fish Maud clutch bag made from scale-beaded satin."

£495 £346 AT MATCHESFASHION

The Slingbacks

"The mesh upper is finessed with colourful applique details of seashells and coral to capture a look that is perfect for laid-back holiday dressing or days and nights by the coast."

£395 AT RUSSELL AND BROMLEY

The Shell Bag

This handmade bag adorned with shells screams elevated minimalism. Perfect for summer lunches. £35.99 AT OYSHO​

The Graphic Tee

"Reminiscent of the early '00s, this sleeveless top has a crew-neck silhouette, a gradient background, and a nostalgic dolphin motif."

£225 AT MYTHERESA

The Headband

"Crafted from premium material and inspired by the depths of the ocean, this headband is the perfect accessory for beach-shimmer and sun-kissed days."

£670 AT CULT MIA

The Mermaid Dress

"Cult Gaia's 'Lily' midi dress is covered in light-catching blue paillettes that create a fluid, liquid-like shine."

£498 AT NET-A-PORTER

The Pearlescent Clutch

"Evocative of beaches in far flung places but also incredibly nostalgic." This stunning statement shell clutch "is a guaranteed talking point, whatever your occasion."

£250 AT LULU GUINNESS

The Locket

"Add some vintage glamour to your layering stack with this pearl-encrusted engravable locket" 18kt gold plated and recycled sterling silverr, complete with a white cultured freshwater pearl.

£95 AT EDGE OF EMBER

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.