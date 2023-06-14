Margot Robbie gives Barbiecore a retro spin at Asteroid City premiere

The actress stunned at the premiere of their latest movie, directed by Wes Anderson...

Naturally, the first thing you think of when hearing the phrase 'Barbiecore', is pink. Granted, the feminine hue is the colour that became synonymous with the popular figurine, but it hasn't always...

Last night Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johannson proved their fashion prowess by going back to Barbie's roots and channelling her retro looks with modern silhouettes. The two who star in Wes Anderson's latest movie both stunned in show-stopping black and white outfits at the Asteroid City premiere at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Margot and Schiaparelli is the collaboration we never knew we needed. The Australian actress, who plays the eponymous character of Barbie in the live action movie which is released in July 2023, gave the OG 1959 doll's outfit a red carpet spin.

© Getty Margot stunned in Schiaparelli

She oozed glamour in a black velvet dress from the surrealist label's SS23 couture collection that featured a strapless neckline, a corset bodice which cinched in at the waist, and a sculpted silhouette to create a sophisticated hourglass shape. Peeking from underneath the corset was a white satin pleated mini skirt, amping up the elegance.

Monochrome and Barbie? Absolutely. Though many black and white outfits were created for Barbies over the last 64 years, the first ever doll wore an iconic striped one piece, which we also see Margot wear in the movie trailer.

© Getty The original Barbie actually wore black and white

© Getty Scarlett wore Carolina Herrera RE24 to the Asteroid City premiere

Scarlett Johansson also channelled her inner vintage Barbie in a slinky white gown from Carolina Herrera's RE24 collection that oozed femininity. The dress boasted a ruched bodice with 2023's favourite corsage detailing, a pleated skirt and a halter neck.

What is Barbiecore?

Barbiecore is the term that was coined when the world seemed to go crazy for pink everything in 2022. It can be attributed to Valentino’s Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli, after he created a colour with Pantone titled ‘Valentino Pink PP' for his AW22 show. And with the new live action Barbie movie starring Margot and Dua Lipa on the horizon, we predict the trend is here to stay for the rest of this year.

But as Margot and Scarlett proved last night, channelling the beloved figurine's fashion doesn't mean wearing pink is an absolute necessity.