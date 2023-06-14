Lily James latest outfit is giving us major Wimbledon inspo

The actress showed off her new favourite hobby whilst looking effortlessly stylish, as always...

There are so many fashion-forward events coming up that we need to find outfits for ASAP, including Ascot , Glastonbury and of course our summer holidays. On top of that we're now also trying to figure out what on Earth we wear into the office during this sudden heatwave (still not sure? we've got you covered). But there’s one other key sartorially salient event that's going to creep up on us before we know it: Wimbledon.

Natalie Portman very kindly kicked off the tennis-tourney fashion inspiration last week when she stepped out for the 11th day of the 2023 French Open looking characteristically chic in the ‘Raymonde’ dress from Claudie Pierlot paired with black wedges and a Christian Dior boater.

© Getty Lily has taken up tennis just in time for Wimbledon

The next style muse to follow suit is, Lily James who has continued with the centre court-approved fashion. Just in time for the tournament in south-west London which takes place from July 3 to July 16, Lily has taken up tennis as her latest hobby, and brought all the sartorial inspiration with it.

The 34-year-old, who has just returned to the UK after a stint in New York whilst filming for her upcoming movie Relay, shared an image on her Instagram story trying her hand at tennis, aka her "new fave [favourite] pasttime".

Proving that all black is perfectly acceptable for summer, Lily wore an unfussy black mini dress with spaghetti straps with a low neckline.

© Getty Natalie Portman attended the French Open last week

"A little black dress is not only be a timeless investment, but one of the most versatile and practical pieces in your spring/summer wardrobe," says Hello! Fashion contibutor Vanessa Blair, "whether it’s a show stopping mini; perfect for those summer soirées, or a lovely linen piece; aimed at those sunset dinners in Santorini."

Victoria Beckham is also a fan of all black this season. She used an iconic posh spice styling hack for her recent trip to Tokyo which consisted of only black outfits and plenty of peace signs.

Moral of the story? Don't rule out wearing all black for Wimbledon 2023. Because Lily James said so...