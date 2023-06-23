How to remove gel nails safely at home

If you can't find the time to schedule a top-up trip to the nail salon, it might be time to hit reset. Superior in staying power in comparison to traditional polishes, gel manicures are built to last.

Removing them when they are no longer looking fresh is best left to a reputable nail technician. (After all, they are the experts for a reason.) But if you're dead set on taking things into your own hands, it is crucial that you know how to do it safely so that your nails remain in tip-top condition.

How to remove gel nail polish at home

Curb the temptation to pick and peel – this could inflict damage upon the nail plate. Start by using the coarse side of a nail file to remove the shine from the top coat. "Do not over-file the natural nail as this can cause damage," advises luxury gel manicurist Claire Stark. "Instead, lightly remove the shine until the nail turns matte."

"Take your nail removal foils, you want ones that have a built-in cotton square, and apply a few pumps of acetone to remove the gel enhancement. I like to use Bio Sculpture's version as this contains oils that will allow for speedy gel removal without drying out the surrounding skin on the hands. Always allow your nails between five and 10 minutes of soaking in the acetone."

"Next, add a couple of drops of vitamin dose. This allows for a smooth, easy removal and hydrates the nails, restoring any moisture that may have been lost in the removal process. If there are any stubborn areas that haven't been removed in your first round of soaking, you can rewrap your nails as needed."

"Use the soft side of a buffer to smooth away any remaining gel to allow for a smooth nail canvas and finish with cuticle oil – I love Dior’s Huile Abricot version - to rehydrate your nail plate."

