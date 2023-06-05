Hailey Bieber's 'weird girl' manicure is our current spring nail obsession

The model and beauty influencer, yet again, proved that her nail game is unrivalled…

Her recent beauty focus may have been the UK launch of her skincare brand Rhode, but Hailey Bieber's manicure game hasn't missed a beat.

The model and beauty influencer captured the hearts of dewy skin devotees with her glowy complexion, and even went as far as to extend the aesthetic into her nail choices with her inimitable 'Glazed Donut' manicure.

Sure, the appeal of a hypnotising chrome finish speaks for itself, but apparently there's more where that came from.

MORE: Hailey Bieber's glossy pastel pink manicure is the ultimate spring nail refresh

READ: Hailey Bieber's Coachella manicure is perfect for festival season

Hailey served up yet more nail inspiration on her Instagram Stories – and we are seriously head over heels.

© Instagram Hailey showed off her left hand

The 26-year-old shared some snaps of her latest mani moment – almond-shaped nails, each individually decorated with a totally unique design.

READ: Hailey Bieber's latest 'Lemon Meringue Manicure' is perfect for spring 2023

MORE: This ultra-chic nail accessory is about to transform your manicure game

© Instagram The model's right hand featured geometric accents

While the entrepreneur's nail back catalogue tends to champion ultra-Instagrammable uniformity (i.e. each nail looking exactly the same), we love that Hailey is branching out from her usual approach in favour of a look that feels fresh and more sporadic.

The added interest of individualised designs provided a treat for the eyes – super playful and cool in our humble opinion.

Hailey's colourful nail moment celebrated both pastels and deeper shades, incorporating creamy green and saffron yellow dots alongside crimson geometric accents and abstract pale pink, almost underwater-like, swooshes.

There's kind of a lot going on here, but Hailey's nail look never verges into chaotic. A sense of harmony shines through with the rounded softness of the geometric shapes. The mix & match mani is set to be huge this season, you heard it here first…

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.