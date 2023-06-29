Georgina Rodríguez is a GUESS girl now

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo is becoming a fashion icon in her own right

Georgina Rodríguez, who was propelled to fame thanks to her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, is slowly but surely taking the fashion industry by storm.

The Spanish-Argentine model, influencer (and of course Netflix star) has now landed a new role, as the face of the AW 2023 GUESS and Marciano campaign. The brand has a history of featuring captivating models and propelling their careers to new heights. Names like Claudia Schiffer, Kate Upton, and Adriana Lima all became household names after their stints as GUESS models.

The campaign was directed by Chief Creative Officer Paul Marciano, and shot by Italian photographer - and Forbes 30 under 30 nominee for Art and Culture - Nima Benati.

Georgina Rodríguez x GUESS

“We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to catch a glimpse into this superstar’s life of glamour” explained Paul of the announcement, “Georgina is a strong, confident, and determined woman. This campaign and location fully reflect not only her natural beauty but also her sensuality, dynamism, and inner strength, perfectly interpreting the brands’ vision and style.”

Leaning into the lavish opulence that has become synonymous with the WAG-turned fashion magnate, the campaign was shot in the historic 19th Century Santo Mauro Hotel in Madrid against the backdrop of the hotel’s private gardens and ornate hotel rooms.

Georgina Rodríguez x GUESS

The collection features an array of GUESS signatures from hourglass dresses and sultry knitwear, to coordinated sets in glossy and velvety textures and figure-flattering cuts. “I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano," explained Georgina in an official statement, "I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered yet sexy. They have a distinct feminine character while expressing a timeless essence.”

It appears fashion has found a new muse.