Princess Kate dazzles in the 'It-dress' of summer 2023

The stylish royal visited the Young V&A museum in the must-have frock of the season

On Wednesday the Princess of Wales officially opened the Young V&A (formerly known as the V&A Museum of Childhood) ahead of its opening to the public on Saturday 1st July.

Unsurprisingly, the stylish royal stepping out looking effortlessly chic. And Kate proved her worth as a global style muse by wearing the dress of summer 2023, that she actually began wearing two years earlier than everybody else...

MORE: Princess Kate just followed the one tricky trend we all want to try this summer

READ: Princess Kate altered her Elie Saab gown to make it royal wedding appropriate, and you probably didn’t notice

© Mark Cuthbert Kate wore the Ahana dress from Beulah

For her visit to the Young V&A, which is dedicated to children and young people aged 0-14 to aid in design and creativity development, the Princess wore the 'Ahana' dress by royal-adored brand Beulah. She paired the blush-toned (and Barbiecore-approved) dress with diamond dangle earrings and her trusty white Jimmy Choo heels. She has championed white as the go-to colour-way for accessories this summer.

The short sleeved Beulah dress with a fitted bodice, a floaty midi and a sculpting waist belt is perfect for every summer soirée, as proven by celebrities and socialites alike, who have made it the must-have piece of summer 2023.

At Royal Ascot last week, Lady Frederick Windsor wore the dress in the 'lemon' colour-way and also styled with white accessories.

MORE: Princess Kate's statement pearl belt is a nod to summer's hottest trend and surprisingly affordable

READ: Princess Kate's cult-favourite two tone flats now come in new colours

© Chris Jackson Lady Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor at day five of Royal Ascot 2023

TV presenter Lilah Parsons also wore the dress to Ascot this year. She stepped out on day four wearing the 'cornflour' option paired with nude court heels and a white headpiece.

© David M. Benett Lilah Parsons at day four of Royal Ascot 2023

Holly Willoughby presented This Morning in May wearing the lemon colour-way with nude accessories.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby in the lemon colourway in May

As always, the princess was ahead of the curve with her choice of dress (remember when she wore an A-line skirt in February, the same week it appeared everywhere at London Fashion Week?). Despite it being the most worn dress of summer 2023, Kate actually donned the dress way back in 2021 to watch the men's singles final at Wimbledon. She originally paired it with tonal blush pink block heels.

© Getty Kate first wore the dress to Wimbledon in 2021

Princess Kate is forever the trendsetter and we are absolutely here for it.