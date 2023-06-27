Kendall Jenner copies Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie with new quiet luxury aesthetic

The trend of the moment is going nowhere for the rest of 2023...

If you're sick of hearing the term 'quiet luxury' - tough luck.

Though the term coined for the minimalistic trend has been doing the rounds for most of 2023, the fashion set have made it abundantly clear that it is going absolutely nowhere. Kendall Jenner is the latest A-lister to follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Grainge, and has given her summer wardrobe an elevated, understated makeover.

Back in April, the term was spearheaded thanks to season 4 of 'Succession' and Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous court trial wardrobe, and has gained momentum in large part thanks to Sofia, who is undoubetedly the trend's poster-girl.

What is Quiet Luxury?

"Quiet Luxury is a new age minimalism style, and in terms of clothes they are investment pieces and forever staples that will last in your wardrobe,” stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion, “Think designers such as Loewe, The Row and Loro Piana.”

Last month we noticed that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kylie, had switched up her style for the chicest trend of 2023. She consecutively sported a slew of impeccable 'quiet' looks, juxtaposing her penchant for maximalist dressing, by wearing outfits from brands including The Row, Alaia, Ferragamo and Loewe.

Kendall's style agenda has always boasted elegance; from her penchant for supermodel street-style basics, to slinky dresses and 90s-esque pointed stilettos. But her latest looks are slightly more elevated and slightly more luxury, oozing 2023 cool-girl chic.

Kendall Jenner in... Bottega

Her pre and post Jacquemus show wardrobe in France on Monday was beyond chic. Wearing "Bottega twice a day" as she explains, she first wore a dark grey cut-out dress (another 2023 mega trend) with a fitted bodice and tie detailing at the waist. She paired it with flat black loafers and an oversized croc print clutch.

She gave 90s supermodel glam a 2023 makeover with her evening look, wearing a summery pastel yellow sequin slip dress with a halterneck. She paired with a yellow shoulder bag and barely there heels.

Kendall Jenner in... Rick Owens

For the FWRD Pop-Up event that she hosted in West Hollywood earlier this month, Kendall wore a fitted Rick Owens mini dress with one shoulder detailing, paired with a white shoulder bag from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's cult-adored brand, The Row.

Kendall Jenner in...Brandon Maxwell

Her legendary stylist Dani Michelle shared photos on Instagram of Kendall wearing a major black maxi dress from Brandon Maxwell with an oversized leather waistbelt, making a super flattering silhouette.

Kendall Jenner in... vintage Alaia

The pièce de résistance was an exquisite cream, longsleeved mini dress from Alaia's SS98 collection that she wore in photos obtained by Backgrid. She paired it with black ballet flats and a burgundy Hermes handbag. Parisian chic just got a whole new meaning.

We're patiently waiting to see which fashionista will join the trend next...