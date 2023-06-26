Margot Robbie takes style cues from Princess Kate for her latest Barbiecore moment

As we edge ever-closer to the release of the live action Barbie movie, Margot Robbie's outfits seem to get even more iconic. And every thing about her latest look was total perfection.

The actress who, if you somehow missed it, plays the eponymous character in the upcoming film, attended a photo call for Barbie at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday. She stunned in a polka-dot pink Valentino dress with white court heels - a look the Princess of Wales would wholly approve of for summer 2023. The stylish royal is a Barbiecore fan, as proven by her slew of perfect pink looks this year, but she's also made the case for white heels, a shoe that is rather divisive in the fashion realm.

With the princess being the absolute fashion icon that she is, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have taken style cues from her recently. And Margot seems to have swiftly followed suit with her latest accessories.

© Jon Kopaloff Margot wore white court heels with her custom Valentino dress

The fuschia pink dress with white dots paid homage to an outfit worn by a Barbie doll in 2013 - look one from its third 'Pink & Fabulous Collection'. Margot's daring silhouette featured a super short hem, a gaping cut-out on the midriff and a crossover halterne. Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli took inspiration from a dress from the label's spring/summer 1993 collection worn by Karen Mulder on the runway. The brown dress with extra large polkadots had the same neckline and bare midriff detailing.

© Victor VIRGILE Margot's dress was inspired by this Valentino SS93 dress

The reason we're swooning over Piccioli creating Margot's dress for the occasion, is because he arguably fuelled the current Barbiecore craze. The world seemed to go crazy for pink everything in 2022 after Piccioli created a colour with Pantone titled ‘Valentino Pink PP' for his AW22 show.

The Princess of Wales is welcomed the Barbiecore trend with open arms. From hot pink coats to bubblegum suits and not one, but two pink gowns for the royal wedding of Prince Hussein of Jordan, she's embracing the trend and giving it a royal glow up.

© Jon Kopaloff Margot and Ryan Gosling with Greta Gerwig

Another style she has championed this summer, is white heels. The princess has schooled us twice in styling them over recent weeks, by pairing her trusty Jimmy Choo court shoes with totally different looks. She wore them with a fitted red Eponine coat during pre-coronation celebrations, and with a green Cefinn maxi dress earlier in June to meet with healthcare workers in Warwickshire, proving the divisive shoe's diversity.

© Getty The Princess has repeatedly worn white court heels this summer

Taking notes from the stylish royal's summer accessories wardrobe, Margot paired her polka dot pink dress with bright white Manolo Blahnik heels.

We're predicting lots more Barbiecore and plenty of Kate-influenced looks this summer.

Barbie will be released on July 21 2023.