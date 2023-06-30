How the fashion world is welcoming Naomi Campbell's second baby

The supermodel just revealed she has had a baby boy...

Congratulations are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell, who announced on Friday that she has welcomed her second child into the world.

The 53-year-shared an image on Instagram showing her daughter, who was born in 2021, holding hands with her newborn and revealed she has had a baby boy.

Styled by Rodney Burns, Naomi wore an ethereal white dress with frills and cradled her newborn, who was dressed in a Dolce and Gabbana baby grow - talk about being fashionable from birth. Her daughter, who she keeps out of the public eye, wore the cutest gold bracelet. Fashionistas in the making.

Naomi captioned the image, which was taken by Grammy-Winning producer and photographer Mathieu Bitton: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God [prayer emoji], blessed ! Welcome Babyboy." She then proceeded to express: "it’s never too late to become a mother"

Her post was unsurprisingly inundated with love from the fashion set. Three of the modelling world's former 'big five' left messages of love for Naomi's family. Cindy Crawford said: "Congrats!!! Can’t wait to meet him!," whilst Christy Turlington said: "I had a feeling! Welcome, sweet one" and Claudia Schiffer: "Congratulations!".

Designers, many whom Naomi has worked with during her 37 year career, also sent their well wishes. Valentino's Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccolli said "Benvenuto BabyBoy love heart emoji] congrats mom" and Donatella Versace said: "Gorgeous….. congratulations love you".

British make up artist Pat McGrath has painted the supermodel's chiseled face for numerous illustrious occasions. She wrote: "YESSSS Congratulations Naomi my darling!!!!".

Other famous fashion faces including Anthony Vaccarello, Ashley Graham, Anna Sui and Marc Jacobs also sent their love.

Naomi shared her feelings about motherhood for the first time with British Vogue in February 2022, where she and her daughter appeared on the front cover (talk about making a grand entrance into the world). In the interview she shut down rumours that her child (who we still don't know the name of) was adopted: "she's not adopted - she's my child," she said.

We're sending Naomi and her newly expanded family our warmest wishes.