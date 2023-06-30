Hailey Bieber's Cherry Nail Art: The Cutest Manicure of Summer 2023

As the summer of 2023 rolls in, our fave mani-influencer Hailey Bieber is once again setting trends with her impeccable nail art game.

The model and influencer, has garnered immense popularity for her fashion sense and captivating social media presence since bursting onto the scene. With her distinct style and influence, she has transcended her nepo-baby status to become an icon admired by fashion lovers worldwide. This time, it's her cherry nail art manicure that has everyone swooning. With its playful and vibrant design, Hailey's cherry nails are undoubtedly the cutest manicure of the season.

Hailey Bieber shows off her cherry nail art

The renowned model and influencer, captivated the beauty world with her unique doughnut glazed nails, catapulting her into the realm of “nail art influencers.” With her daring and innovative approach, the Rhode founder has successfully combined her love for skincare with her passion for beauty, creating the trend that took social media by storm. Her donut glazed nails, first seen at the 2022 Met Gala became a sensation, inspiring countless nail enthusiasts around the globe.

Hailey Bieber posted photos of the manicure on her Instagram Story

Her latest cherry design, which she showed off on Instagram, features tiny cherries meticulously painted on a french-tip mani, giving a fresh and summery vibe. Each cherry is intricately detailed, complete with stems and leaves, adding a touch of realism to the design. The overall effect is undeniably kitsch and showcases Hailey's penchant for both elegance and playfulness. Whether you opt for a shorter length or prefer longer nails, the cherry design works well on both. Additionally, it complements a wide range of outfits, from casual summer dresses to formal evening wear. A manicure that’s perfect for anyone looking to add a pop of charm and subtle colour to their nails this season.

As we embrace the season's vibrant spirit, Hailey's cherry nails offer a delightful and charming way to elevate our summer style.