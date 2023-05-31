Princess Kate's 'milk nails' are 2023's chicest manicure trend

The Princess of Wales' latest nail hue is a go-to for this summer...

Alongside her effortlessly stylish sartorial agenda and penchant for affordable earrings, the Princess of Wales has also caught our eye with her experimental manicures this year.

For the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor last month, she shocked us when she broke royal tradition and chose a wine-red gel manicure for the occasion (more on this below). And her most recent, ultra natural nail style is yet another TikTok approved manicure for 2023, also known as 'milk nails'.

© Getty The Princess of Wales at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust

During a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, she took her pop of colour from her nails to her blazer and proved that yellow is anything but mellow and nailed ‘elevated smart casual’ wearing the ‘Mya’ blazer from LK Bennett. She paired the look with white tailored cigarette trousers from Alexander McQueen, a white ribbed vest top from H&M (she may be an official princess, but she’s the queen of affordable shopping) and Veja trainers.

Upon closer inspection of the princess' hands, we see her nails are painted a natural, glossy, semi-opaque colour that isn't quite pink, yet isn't quite clear, also known as Milk Nails - 2023's chicest manicure.

The hashtag #milkynails has a whopping 47.6 million views on TikTok, whilst #milknails currently has 5.8 million and #Milksnails has 2.6 million, amongst numerous other variations of the phrase.

© Getty The Princess had 2023's favourite 'milk manicure'

For the indecisive girlies, it's the perfect in between of a block colour and ultra natural. Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian are just a few fashionista's who are fans of the neutral nail trend. Nicola Peltz even had the style for her wedding nails back in summer 2022.

The rise in popularity of such a minimalistic nail design was only a matter of time considering aesthetics like 'quiet luxury' and 'vanilla girl' have already dominated this year.

How to get milky nails?

Through the numerous TikTok tutorials for the trend, the key is to layer two colour shades. And the hue of the colours depends on your preference. After applying a base coat, apply a warmer hued beige-pink colour. Then apply a shade closer to white or cream, followed by a shiny top coat.

The Princess of Wales got royal fashion and beauty fans talking when she wore bright red nail varnish to juxtapose her bright blue Catherine Walker outfit at Easter. Why? Because “According to royal etiquette, fake nails or brightly-coloured nails are reportedly not appropriate for public appearances,” explains Hello!’s Georgie Brown.

Either way, the princess has proven she's as on-trend with her manicures as she is with her exquisite sartorial agenda.

