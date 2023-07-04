WIN: A Hunza G x Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swimsuit worth £160

The model created this summer's chicest swimwear which you can now own

Back in 2019, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley caused a stir when she shared captivating photos of herself donning the iconic Domino Blush swimsuit by Hunza G during her vacation. This stunning piece quickly became an internet sensation, capturing the hearts of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Building upon their shared commitment to exceptional style and eco-consciousness, Hunza G and the Rose Inc founder have joined forces to create a special edition collection consisting of nine exquisite pieces. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collaboration with the beloved swimwear brand, Hunza G, has made our summer wishlist grow. Every single item in this limited edition collection has become a must-have for fashionistas who love the cult-adored label. This collection perfectly encapsulates Rosie's iconic less-is-more style philosophy, in line with the cool-girl minimalism movement.

Hunza G initially made its mark in 1984 under the name Hunza, helmed by Peter Meadows. Back then, the brand's signature crinkle-stretch fabric was used to create the leggy, high-cut designs that remain highly sought after even today. The true breakthrough for Hunza came in the 90s when Julia Roberts showcased their distinct style in that iconic cut-out mini dress in the movie Pretty Woman. In 2015, Georgiana Huddart, who had developed a passion for the fabrics during her 20s, relaunched the brand as Hunza G and assumed the role of creative director.

The Rose Inc x Hunza G Christy Swimsuit in Metallic Rosewood.

This 'Christy' swimsuit, crafted from the renowned 'Crinkle' seersucker fabric, features elegant rings on the straps. Created in collaboration with Rose Inc, the design boasts a timeless scooped neckline, a flattering dipped back, and subtle tonal lycra hoop detailing. The swimsuit is designed to comfortably fit individuals ranging from XSmall to Medium sizes, catering to all body shapes. It offers classic coverage on the bottom, ensuring both style and comfort. The piece showcases the brand's original Crinkle fabric, setting it apart as a true collector's item.

